Georgia cornerback visiting Clemson today

Georgia cornerback Kris Brunson visiting Clemson today

One Georgia cornerback is headed to Clemson looking for an offer. For the longest time, Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed had his eyes on 4-star prospect Samari Matthews. He had Matthews down for an official visit for this coming weekend. But that relationship cooled earlier this month, and both have moved on. Matthews will take an official visit to Miami this weekend, and Reed will entertain Kris Brunson (6-2 185) of Snellville (GA) Brookwood on Thursday for an unofficial visit. Brunson doesn't carry the recruiting status of Matthews, but he's no slouch. Recruiters like his length, the way he can stick to receivers and how he comes out of his breaks. Reed saw all of that for himself just this month when he watched Brunson in his spring game and then invited him for the visit. "I feel like I've been blowing up this spring with different offers, and I feel like that caught his attention a little bit," Brunson said. "I know a lot of people didn't know about me. I felt like I was under the radar. I feel like I'm starting to shine a little bit now." Brunson camped at Clemson as a youngster, but not since he grew into a football prospect. This will mark his first visit to Clemson in that capacity. "I feel really good about it," Brunson said. "I just want to get in there and see the facilities and meet the coaches. Get a feel for it and everybody there. I pray I do get an offer. It would mean a lot to me. It's definitely a school I've looked at for a while now, and I would definitely take it into consideration." Colorado State is showing strong interest in Brunson, and he visited there in April. He has an official visit with the Rams set for June 6th. He also has officials scheduled with Louisville on June 13th, Virginia on June 15th, and Mississippi State on June 20th. Should Reed offer on Thursday and invite Brunson to visit this weekend, he said there's no doubt that he would do that. Brunson said he will be joined on his visit Thursday by his mom, his nephew and his coach. Last season, Brunson had 41 total tackles, and he broke up ten passes.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!