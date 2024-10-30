Garrett Riley wants to see Clemson offense continue to grow entering November

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Entering November, consistency is everything. That’s exactly the mindset of offensive coordinator Garrett Riley going into the season's final stretch. Aside from the Georgia game, the Clemson offense has been one of the best units in the country, ranking in the top ten nationally in various statistics. Because of this ascension, the Tigers have their postseason goals right in front of them, and they are looking to get back to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2020. This has been mainly due to this high-flying offense making a massive leap from 2023. The final box score has consistently indicated that there was a fireworks show anytime the offense took the field, but there have been bumps in the road. Against Florida State, the Tiger offense failed to score a touchdown on six red zone drives, with the closest coming at the 23-yard line, courtesy of a T.J. Moore tunnel screen. Points were left on the board, and the Seminoles had more life in Doak Campbell Stadium than many fans likely expected. The final score against Wake Forest and Virginia displayed blowout efforts, but getting there took more strain early on. In both matchups, Clemson was shut out in the first quarter before putting things together as the game progressed. Riley feels like this offense has another level it can rise to. “There's always execution items,” Riley said on Wednesday. “You're always going to look to strive to improve that way. The message for our guys last month was that we have to provide some consistency, and I think we improved in that area, but there's always going to be room for improvement. So we know we got a great challenge ahead this week, and down here, down the stretch of our season, our guys are excited about that. But there are a lot of execution items that we need to improve on if we want to get to where we want to be.” Riley also believes Clemson has another positive level of growth coming in his quarterback Cade Klubnik. Klubnik’s development mirrors the offense, which went from being scrutinized mainly in 2023 to rising in the national conversation in a positive light. Riley has seen Klubnik grow as an individual player but also knows the pieces around him have evolved to form a complete offense. “He's matured,” Riley said, “and like I've said, most of this year, we're a lot better around him too. Everything works together. It always does. There is protection and a running game, and receivers are making plays. One-on-one plays like all of it works together. And so when things are working at a higher rate, then those opportunities probably come about a little bit more, too. But just with him specifically, there's no question he's matured; he still has another level he can go to, and there's no doubt about it. But he's been a huge part of our success in the last few weeks with his legs extending plays, some third down conversions, and things like that.” As the calendar shifts to November, every goal is seemingly in reach for Clemson. Riley and this offense still have time to improve as the team’s goals approach. As November rolls in, there’s a different level of expectations, and Riley hopes his offense continues to ascend into a team ready for the postseason.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now