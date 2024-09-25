Garrett Riley leaning on cohesion in year two of his offense

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - The Clemson crowd anxiously awaited for an evening matchup against App State a few weeks ago. Following a lackluster performance against Georgia, players told the media that the box score indicated one thing, but the game video said another. Garrett Riley and the offense knew they had something special, but the results on the field had to materialize. Against App State, Bryant Wesco opened up the floodgates. The last two matchups have been proof that Clemson’s unit has certainly backed up their sentiment of confidence. “I think our guys understanding we left a lot out there that we could control in game one, and we were able to see that on tape and obviously that matchup of how we matched up against them and their personnel and all those things,” Riley said. “And so even though that was a disappointing day, I think our players had the right mindset, and I think that it was really evident that, hey, we just got to put this together and do it. And we've been able to do that the last couple of weeks, but I just think that belief of seeing it in the game and knowing that there was truly a lot there that we should have made and we expect to make, and we just didn't get it done that day. I just think in a word sort of way, it almost built confidence just from seeing that on tape.” Plenty warrants that positive energy, stemming from the third play against App State, fast forwarding to a dismantling of NC State. In 2023, the Clemson offense could only muster three 40-point games. Three games into 2024, the Tigers have had two 40-point halves. Riley emphasized in the summer that this was a unit that was much more sure of itself heading into year two of his system. They had come off a five-game winning streak to close out last season, and various returning starters no longer had to learn the parameters of the offense. They now have learned how to perfect it. That kind of cohesion has been incredibly valuable. “I can't put into words how important that is,” Riley said. “The average Joe just isn't going to understand how important that is for your players just to understand philosophically what you're about. Obviously, the ins and outs and the detail that everything requires, your staff, them knowing how to teach it, being convicted about it and knowing how to adapt and attack, and how to make adjustments in the game, probably better too. So just all of those things are monumental for us and I knew it would be, and I think we're starting to see a little bit of success of us obviously settling in.” The offense hasn’t wasted any time in settling in September. Against the Mountaineers and the Wolfpack, Riley’s unit has put up 28 points in each first quarter. Those fast starts have been key to this turnaround for the offense, and Riley hopes to keep the energy rolling. “You're always looking to start fast,” Riley said. “I mean, that's going to be a general offensive unit goal for every team in America is let's start fast. But that has been an emphasis just looking to last year of one of the other things that we've emphasized is we got to come out of the gate ready to roll, and we got to be prepared, and when things are there, we've got to hit it, and we've got to make routine plays and just all those things, but we need to do that to start the game and especially at home. And now your crowd's feeding off of it, your defense feeding off of it, and that's what you've seen in the last couple of weeks.” As another ACC foe travels to Clemson to end the Tigers’ homestand, another fast start will need to be in order. The Tiger offense knows what it takes to get the job done, and not only have they discussed that gameplan, but they’ve also lived it recently. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TigerNet (@clemsontigernet)

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now