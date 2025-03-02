Four-star Texas tackle sees spring visit with Clemson as big step forward in relationship

Matt Luke was busy during Clemson’s contact period, and one relationship has blossomed. 2026 four-star offensive tackle Zaden Krempin of Prosper (TX) has seen that bond grow, and will get a chance to take in what the Tigers have to offer. Krempin will be traveling to Clemson starting on March 7th for an official visit, which will extend into the Tigers’ Elite Retreat on March 8th, giving the Texas tackle the full weekend to immerse himself into the atmosphere. “I don’t know a lot about Clemson, but I do know that Coach Dabo is different in a very good way,” Krempin said. “He wins a lot of games and seems like he loves all his players both past and present. I can’t wait to see Clemson as a whole.” Krempin may not have a lot of understanding of what the Tigers are all about, but he does know that Luke is someone that is held in high regard. Indeed, the 2026 four-star shares that sentiment, praising Luke’s track record and passion for the job. “Coach Luke is the real deal,” Krempin said. “He’s put so many guys in the league and has a ton of experience. He is very passionate about what he does and coaching the offensive line. You can hear it in his voice. Just a real good dude.” The Tigers have cast a wide net for the 2026 class when it comes to the offensive line, and Krempin would be the latest addition to what Luke is searching for as he’s built the trenches at Clemson. The Prosper lineman received plenty of honors for his play in 2024, including first and second team honors by various Texas publications. Clemson has noticed, and Krempin has observed the staff's tendencies, growing to appreciate the selective nature of the offering process. It is the Texas native’s expectation that an offer is extended while he is there, but regardless of when, the interest in the Tigers is strong. “One thing that stands out to me is that they’ve only offered 50-60 guys, with eight to nine being offensive linemen,” Krempin said. “I like that. From what I hear, you can only get offered from Coach Dabo himself. I believe they’ll offer me, but regardless I’m interested in Clemson.” As the spring approaches, the four-star tackle sees this weekend trip as a big step forward for his relationship with the Tigers, and will evaluate where they stand in his grand picture when he has time to process this trip. “Everything moving forward depends on this visit,” Krempin said. “I’m very grateful and fortunate to have several really good opportunities in front of me. Overall, I’m looking for a place that even if I don’t play ball, I’d want to go to school there and earn my degree.”

