Fast-rising in state linebacker Josh Smith visiting Clemson this weekend

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of the fast-rising recruits in the state of South Carolina will visit Clemson this weekend. Linebacker Josh Smith is a 2025 prospect out of Irmo (SC) Dutch Fork. His offer list was consistent through the spring and early part of the summer, with schools like Charlotte, Appalachian St., Liberty, Marshall, and Memphis reaching out. Smith was offered by instate Coastal Carolina last April 16th and committed to the Chants a week later. However, his play has made the bigger schools take notice and NC State, South Carolina, Mississippi and Vanderbilt have all offered him this fall. Smith, a Shrine Bowl selection, has visits scheduled for the next three weekends and has already visited NC State. Once this line of visits end, he’ll be ready to make a final commitment in preparation for a January enrollment. The former Coastal Carolina pledge will go to Clemson unofficially this weekend, followed by an unofficial visit to Ole Miss and then an official visit to South Carolina for the Texas A&M weekend. Clemson has not yet offered Smith, it’s uncertain if the Tigers will do so. But they are intrigued by him because of his big senior season, and they want to warm the recruiting fire with him just a bit. “They’ve already told me that the linebacker room is full, but they would let me know if anything changes,” Smith said. “I’m really excited to see Barrett Carter play. I’m not sure what 17’s name is (Wade Woodaz). Both of them are dogs. The linebacker room at Clemson is pretty stacked.” Even though he has no offer from Clemson, Smith said there are still sound reasons for him to take an interest in the Tigers, and that’s why he’s making his second-ever game trip to Death Valley. “They show a lot of love for the Dutch Fork program,” he said. “Their linebackers have always been pretty good within the last couple of years. It’s just traditionally been a pretty good team. They just had a down year, but it looks like they’ve picked it back up.” Smith has already been to two games this season at South. He also camped with the Gamecocks in June. Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Clayton White offered him on September 19th and has continued to earnestly recruit him. “It’s been pretty consistent contact,” Smith said. “A lot of people on staff reaching out. On the day of my birthday, everybody was wishing me happy birthday and things like that. They sent me a bunch of letters this week. Everybody letting me know that they are excited about the OV and things like that.” Smith has taken official visits to Coastal Carolina and NC State. He was scheduled to visit the Wolfpack again last weekend but couldn’t make it. With these three upcoming visits, Smith can now see the end of the road with his recruiting. “Definitely after my official at South Carolina, I definitely want to get it wrapped up,” Smith said. “After that, I should have a decision pretty soon after that. It would definitely be between South Carolina and NC State right now.” Smith, so far this season for the undefeated Silver Foxes, has around 60 tackles with five sacks.

