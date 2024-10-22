Fast-rising athlete Brayden Rouse's national attention growing with Clemson in the mix

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

One two-way athlete is building a strong relationship with Clemson. Brayden Rouse of Marietta (GA) Kell High School returned to TigerTown to witness a clash between Virginia and Clemson on Saturday. The three-star Georgia product is listed as an athlete on various recruiting sites, with Rouse repping at linebacker, tight end and wide receiver. His recent stats include double-digit tackles at linebacker while hauling in touchdowns for Kell on the other side. Recently, his play has started to gain recognition from some of the top programs in the country. Before he visited Death Valley, the Kell product announced an offer from Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin isn’t the only coach within the SEC that wants Rouse’s services. In early October, Missouri came knocking with an offer, which began national momentum for the rising Georgia star. He also holds offers from South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. When looking for what he wants for his next four years of football, Rouse told Tigernet that the atmosphere and campus life are essential to him. The line for Rouse’s services has begun to build up traffic. Now, it looks like Clemson is looking to join the queue. This wasn’t his first visit to Clemson, but it was another opportunity for him to build a relationship with the staff. “I’ve been 3-4 times now,” Rouse said. “It is an amazing atmosphere, and the fans are great.” For Rouse, he’s been keeping up with the Tigers’ season while texting the staff to grow a relationship that’s gotten off to a strong start. The Tigers haven’t offered the junior athlete as of today, but he is undoubtedly interested in making Clemson his home for the next four years. “I don’t know if it’s on the way or not [an offer], but I’m definitely interested in going to Clemson. That is why I have been up there for a visit, but I don’t know if it will come,” he said. The growing relationship indicates things are trending in a positive direction. As he garners national attention, the relationship with the Tigers could grow with that recognition.

