Experience and hunger define Clemson offensive line in fall camp

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - There’s confidence in the continuity. The Clemson offensive line certainly thinks so. Entering the 2024 season, the Tigers return four starters on the offensive line, with Ryan Linthicum currently the presumed starter at center. In the offseason, no portal acquisitions were made on the line, with the silent signaling of Swinney’s faith that this group can accomplish big things with Matt Luke. Blake Miller certainly thinks so. “Tristian (Leigh) and I talked about that,” Miller said. “We want to set the standard and show what we can do. I think we have the guys to be the best offensive line, period. We know what we can accomplish if we hold each other accountable.” It is easy to get honest with guys you’ve played with for years, especially when a growing theme with this group is Playoff readiness. If you ask Tristan Leigh, the long seasons together have built an experience that is ready to be paid off this fall. “We feel great,” Leigh said. “We have a deep trust and relationships with each other. We are brothers beyond anything. I think that trust and experience help a lot. We have seen various personnel and fronts and have had the time to build off of each other's strengths.” Excluding Linthicum, the returning four starters on this offensive line have played a combined 6,725 career snaps and 93 career starts. Pair that with an offensive line coach who brings plenty of experience to the table himself, and you have a strong formula for success. There’s been plenty made about what this offensive line has to do in 2024 to contribute to a season turnaround, and this group is very aware of that. That familiarity isn’t the only new characteristic to describe facets of this Clemson roster. There’s also an added fire. Barrett Carter made it known this group was “tired of the disrespect,” with RJ Mickens adding this team isn’t hungry, but starving. That malnourishment for playoff success isn’t only found on the defensive side; it spreads to the other side of the ball. Experience isn’t just measured by stats and starts but by wins and losses as well. Senior guard Marcus Tate hasn’t seen the gold logo of the CFP yet; instead, he’s witnessed plenty of heartbreaking losses in his career. Tate isn’t the only one tired of the end goal not being reached. He believes this team’s fire is different from the past. “I think everybody saw after last year that we couldn’t keep doing the same thing,” Tate said. It isn’t just because we are Clemson that good things will happen. We have to make it happen. I think this offseason, we’ve been very intentional with that. This is the hungriest team I’ve ever been a part of, and I think that’s been the difference between this team and years past.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by TigerNet (@clemsontigernet)

