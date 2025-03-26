Elite lineman breaks down love for the Tigers: Clemson is "one of a kind"

Elite lineman Leo Delaney breaks down love for the Tigers: Clemson is "one of a kind"

The recruited become the recruiters. For Leo Delaney of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day, his recent weekend trip to Clemson was a more personalized experience from the bright lights of the Elite Retreat. There was a unique twist to his trip, being that it’s not just the staff recruiting him, but several pledges on for Clemson’s 2026 class are putting on their unique sales pitch. When talking to Brock Bradley and Connor Salmin from the Elite Retreat, their unique understanding of what their role is now extended to becoming the recruiters. Bradley and Salmin, along with Grant Wise, have reached out to Delaney. The Charlotte lineman calls it special to be wanted. “So I've had Connor Salmin hit me up, and Grant Wise has hit me up,” Delaney said. “I've talked to the quarterback commits a little when I was back at Clemson on Sunday. So it feels like a big old team or recruiter. So I mean, it's a pretty special feeling to have people like that want you at their school.” This type of pitch, with Delaney telling TigerNet those conversations are similar to Dabo Swinney, making Clemson feel “one of a kind.” Where the Elite Retreat was a massive gathering of talent all over the country, his weekend visit with the Tigers felt more personal, more tailored towards Delaney and a specific regiment for him to feel welcome. “So we went up there, we got there a little early, so I met with Coach Luke, and it was funny,” Delaney said. “I walked into the offensive meeting room; the whole offensive staff is there, and they all greeted me. They said, what's up? And that was a pretty cool experience. And then I just got to sit and meet with Coach Luke for a while on the program and a whole bunch of stuff. And I sat down and I met with Coach Swinney and we talked about things and then I just got to watch Coach Luke work with his guys, sit in the offensive line meeting and watch him work with him there as well.” For the highly touted four-star lineman, his process now narrows down the competition after spring visits. Delaney won’t be able to make the spring game, having to check out other programs to ensure his list of competitors is narrowed down. However, he did add that with him being a two-hour drive from campus, if something opens up, he’s making the trek down here. Delaney hopes to commit in July after his official visits conclude, with Clemson, Tennessee, and Michigan being the only scheduled trips thus far. He told TigerNet that if something feels right after spring visits, he wouldn’t hesitate to commit and shut down his recruitment. Regarding Clemson’s standing, it continues to stand out as a unique program that does things the right way. In Delaney’s eyes, they operate like nobody else in the country can. “Clemson is (a) one of a kind program,” Delaney said. “I think they do stuff that no other program in the nation can. And yeah, I have as much love for them as you can have for a school.”

