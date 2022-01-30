Elite Junior Day Early Recap: Clemson legacy earns full offer, QB stands out in hoops

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Elite Junior Day is in the books at Clemson, and it held everything from photoshoots to a look at the Paw Journey to offers.

The Clemson coaching staff hosted a small, focused group of 2023 targets Saturday, and the big news of the day came from the five offers handed out by the coaches.

Lakeland (FL) 2023 wide receiver Tyler Williams announced his offer via Twitter.

"I’m blessed to receive an offer from The Clemson University!!" Williams posted on Twitter.

He is ranked as high as a top-200 prospect overall (188; Rivals). Williams holds nearly 30 reported offers already, including Florida, Florida State, Miami and Penn State.

One of the top-rated linebackers in Florida has a Clemson offer now after his visit. 2023 Jacksonville, Florida 4-star linebacker Grayson Howard of Jacksonville (Andrew Jackson) announced the news.

"Beyond BLESSED to receive an offer from CLEMSON University," Howard said via Twitter.

He totaled 157 tackles, 17 for loss, with three forced fumbles and an interception as a junior. Howard has also made unofficial visits or junior day stops at South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia this month and he's reported close to 30 offers already.

The Clemson coaches checked in on 4-star 2023 safety Dakaari Nelson of Selma (AL) last week, and he walked away with a Clemson offer as well. He also has a recent offer from NC State and the Wolfpack and Tiger offers join a list that includes Auburn, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Michigan, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Kentucky, and others.

A 2023 target out of Jacksonville (FL) Westside also received an offer. Four-star defensive tackle Jordan Hall has offers from Miami, Michigan, Florida, Florida State and Georgia among others.

The recruits all met for breakfast, held photoshoots, learned about the PAW Journey and ended the day with a meal at head coach Dabo Swinney’s house. That trip also led to some heated competition on Swinney’s half-court basketball set-up. It’s no surprise that top quarterback target Christopher Vizzina was one of the standouts in the fierce competition.

“He’s a baller,” one of the recruits told me.

The Tigers made an impression on Columbus (GA) Carver defensive tackle Darron Reed, who told me that the Tigers are in his top five. Reed was also impressed with new defensive tackles coach Nick Eason.

“He is a great person,” Reed told TigerNet. “We talked about a lot of things. He’s pretty chill. We talked about life.”

We had been told that running back Keith Adams, Jr., had a grayshirt offer from the Tigers. That is no longer the case – he was told by running backs coach CJ Spiller that he has a full offer. He told me that he still wants to wait until National Signing Day to announce his decision, and told me that every one of his top four schools has a great chance. Those top four are Clemson, Air Force, Marshall, and South Florida.

Adams said the visit, which was shorter than normal, was still top of the line.

“Everyone was so welcoming, and they made you feel like family,” Adams said. “I had a lot of spending time with the players and the other recruits. I love how they celebrated you, and that stood out to me. I enjoyed the dinner and spending time with the coaches. I had to leave early because we were in a rush, so I didn’t get to go to Coach Swinney’s house. But we got everything else done.”

Adams said Spiller had a simple message.

“He just wanted me to know he thinks I am a great player and he loves my film,” Adams said. “They offered me yesterday in Coach Swinney’s office. I was just really excited.”

I had an amazing time in Death Valley this weekend! Thanks to all the coaches and staff for their hospitality. Go Tigers!!! — Sam Pendleton

Keep yo hands off my rock?? — Victor Burley