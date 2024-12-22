CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Early Thoughts from Austin: The future is bright, but defense has to improve
Swinney argues with an official (Photo by Merrell Mann).

by - Senior Writer - 2024 Dec 22 07:00

AUSTIN – Following Clemson’s press conference, I arrived back at my seat in the press box to find an informational sheet from the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on how to apply for credentials and a quick look at the media schedule.

This is a not-so-subtle reminder that in the Playoffs, winners move on, and the losers concentrate on Christmas.

The quick reaction here is fairly simple - Clemson fell behind 31-10 early in the third quarter but battled back to make it 31-24 early in the fourth quarter, but each time the offense would find success, the defense would allow chunk running plays that allowed the Longhorns to keep their distance.

The Tigers put up season-highs in yards (381) and passing yards (305) against the second-ranked Texas defense. The previous highs were the 211 passing yards allowed to Kentucky and the 329 total yards to Florida.

There are reasons to be optimistic about next season. Clemson lost by 14 and was down early, but battled back and was within one score of the No. 5 seed in the playoffs. Most of the offense is back next season (Cade Klubnik deciding to return is the biggest decision) and playmakers like Bryant Wesco and T.J. Moore and Antonio Williams are expected back, along with four starters along the offensive line.

But the defense? Texas rolled up 292 yards on the ground (497 total), and eight chunk plays gained 216 yards. The Horns had runs of 22, 12, 38, 16, 11, 19, 77, and 21. That continues a trend, especially late in the season. Louisville rolled up 210 yards on the ground, SMU had 458 total yards (154 on the ground, The Citadel rushed for 288 yards, South Carolina rushed for 267 yards, and Pitt put up 438 total yards.

Texas averaged 6.1 yards per rush.

If Clemson is to get back to the “mountain,” the defense simply has to improve. Run fits are bad at times. Gap integrity is bad at times. There are times when we wonder about the scheme. Tackling is atrocious.

There is talent on that side of the ball. It’s been evident that adding a defensive end out of the portal a year ago would have been a good move, because what has been run out there at times hasn’t been a good product.

What happens now? With so much promise for next season, wholesale changes aren’t in order. But changes need and probably will be made. What are they? We don’t know, but the next few weeks should be interesting.

