Defensive line prospect focused on Clemson and will be on hand this weekend

David Hood by Senior Writer -

The Clemson coaching staff is on the hunt for a defensive lineman, and another prospect is in Nick Eason’s crosshairs. Clemson lost a defensive tackle commitment from Isaiah Campbell last Saturday, but Eason has had a backup plan all along. Against NC State last Saturday, Christian Ingram of Covington (GA) was in for a visit. Makhi Williams-Lee (6-2 280) of Atlanta (GA) Lakeside will be in with his grandfather this Saturday. Williams-Lee committed to NC State on July 4th. He decommitted Tuesday, not long before he announced an offer from Clemson. “It was a family and business decision that needed to happen," Williams-Lee said. Is his focus strictly on Clemson? And is a commitment in the offing? “It’s there, yeah,” he said of his focus on the Tigers. And a commitment? “As of right now, I’m not going to speak on that.” Williams-Lee knows all about Clemson and Eason. “Going into my junior year I went to two of their camps back-to-back, and then I went going into my senior year, too,” Williams-Lee said. “They were full at D-tackle, so they were not able to give me an offer. I’d say things picked up again in the last two weeks with Coach Eason. He likes my playstyle, being able to get off the ball and being explosive.” Williams-Lee said his playing style includes the ability to play up and down the defensive line. “I’m able to do it all,” Williams-Lee said. “I feel like I’m a versatile player to where if I have to play the run, I can play the run. I can pass rush, too. In high school, I’m everywhere, wherever I feel like is good for me in a situation. My primary position is defensive tackle. I play the three-tech to the one-tech depending on what the offensive formation is.” Williams-Lee attended the NC State-Tennessee game in Charlotte. This will be his first game at Clemson, and he does not have any other visits planned. His other offers include Kansas State, Oklahoma, Memphis, Mississippi State, East Carolina, Connecticut, Coastal Carolina, Temple, Troy and others.

