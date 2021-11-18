Dave Clawson loves his Deacs being in position to win division at Clemson

Nikki Hood

It's not the way Clemson has grown accustomed to over the last six years, but an ACC Championship spot is on the line Saturday when the Tigers and Wake Forest square off at noon on ESPN.

With a Wake Forest win, the Demon Deacons will punch their ticket to the ACC Championship Game for the first time since 2006. If Clemson wins, the Tigers need Wake Forest to lose to Boston College next week and for NC State to drop one of its next two games.

Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson said when the year began, he wanted this late November game in Death Valley to mean something for his team.

"When the year started down in Charlotte at media day, I said that one of our goals was when we played at Clemson that we're playing for a championship," Clawson said earlier this week. "You play the games in the order that they come. I liked that this game was later. Sometimes when you play those guys early, you're battling uphill the rest of the year. We hoped if we got off to a good start, it was a game that would have conference implications. They're the next opponent, they're an opponent we respect, and they've been the best in the ACC. Obviously, it would be a huge win for our program if we could find a way. They've certainly had our number."

The Deacons beat NC State last week to stay atop the ACC Atlantic Division standings, meaning this week's game against Clemson is even bigger.

"But as we tell our team, the reward for winning a big game is another big game," Clawson said. "Now we head to Death Valley to play what has been the most dominant program in the ACC and one of the most dominant programs in the country the last six-to-eight years.

"We love being in this position. These are the games you dream about when you come to Wake Forest. You dream you're going to be coaching in a game like this, headed to Death Valley to play Clemson, where you're in the hunt for an Atlantic and ACC Championship. Obviously, we want to play well and have a great week of preparation."

Despite Clemson's 7-3 record, Clawson knows his team is facing a tall task this weekend, and he even went as far as to say that 2021 has been Dabo Swinney's best coaching job to date.

"I have great respect for Dabo and his staff. I think he's done an amazing job there and has a great staff," Clawson said. "And I really like Dabo. Over the pandemic, we've been on a bunch of committees together. I really like and enjoy him. He's a good person and an excellent football coach. He's someone I have a high opinion of. He's good for college football and the ACC.

"I really think this has been one of his best coaching jobs. This has not been a year where everything has bounced their way. He's never lost his team. They've gotten better. They've won three in a row, so it's the longest winning streak in the ACC. They've won five of their last six. They are still in the hunt for the ACC Atlantic championship. So in my mind, this is another championship game, and we're going to a place where they've won 33 games in a row. The last time they lost in Death Valley was 2016 against Pitt."

With Clemson's players, Clawson said the offense could click at any moment, but the defense will continue to carry the team until then.

"For them, it starts on defense. They have one of the best defensive coordinators in all of football," he said. "They have great players. That combination of being well coached and having talent means once again they're the best defense in the ACC. They give up 15 points a game and a little more than 300 yards. I think the offense is improving. Clemson recruits the very best players in the country. You prepare for what the team is capable of doing. They have talented quarterbacks, extremely gifted receivers, and offensive linemen who are big, physical, and athletic. They have running backs who everybody in the country wanted. At some point, it's going to click for them, and it could happen at any time. They're very well-coached. This is certainly a team we've struggled against in the past. We have to go down there and play really good football to be competitive against Clemson. We're looking forward to it.

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has won the battles over Clawson and Wake Forest's offense recently, and that's because he's found a winning formula against the slow mesh scheme that the Deacons employ.

"Yes, yes, and yes. They always do a great job scheming," Clawson said. "When you're blocking a bunch of first and second-round draft picks, you're not going to be able to hold the ball as long. When there's five-star kids covering your receivers, they're not going to get as open. They're well-coached, they always have a good plan, and they have really good players. He's a guy who doesn't want to concede an inch. He's just very competitive, and that's why he's so good at what he does. They make you earn everything. How many games did they go before they allowed an offensive touchdown."