Dabo Swinney provides final update before The Citadel

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Offensive line shuffling, injury updates, and updated graduation rates. There was a little bit of everything from Dabo Swinney’s final update before The Citadel on Saturday (3:30 p.m./TheCW). Here’s what we learned. On Misun Kelley: With Troy Stellato’s injury, “Tink” Kelly will have an opportunity to crack into the rotation on Saturday. Swinney said Kelly has developed well, but with the lack of playing time, you wouldn’t be able to tell if you aren’t at practice every day. He added this is the same with Christopher Vizzina, who has received significant reps this year in mop-up duty, but has also seen that kind of growth while developing on the practice field. On Offensive Line Shuffling: Arguably, Saturday’s most fascinating storyline will be seeing who steps out onto the field as the starting five for the offensive line. On Tuesday, Swinney said the team is down nine linemen, making Tuesday and Wednesday’s practices “interesting.” He said it has been fun to task Matt Luke with digging deep into the roster for the right combinations. He jokingly added that is why he hired Luke, because “anyone can coach a healthy offensive line.” Injury Update: On that note, two of Swinney’s starters, Tristan Leigh and Marcus Tate are considered day-to-day heading into Saturday. LB Wade Woodaz and DB R.J. Mickens are both considered questionable for Saturday’s action against the Bulldogs. He also confirmed what he addressed on Tuesday about Tyler Brown, saying the sophomore wideout will be ready in time for the postseason, whatever form that may take. Clemson will also be able to redshirt Brown, following a similar path that Antonio Williams took his sophomore year. On Garrett Riley/Offensive Staff Garrett Riley addressed the media on Wednesday and touched briefly on where he felt he had grown as a play-caller in year two at Clemson. Riley cited his understanding of the personnel, and the system as the biggest areas of improvement. Swinney had the chance to speak his peace on his coordinator’s improvement and agreed with Riley’s personal assessment. “I mean, he's done a heck of a job with much improved,” Swinney said. “There's plenty we need to do better still. Obviously, we've had a couple of slow starts and a couple of games down the stretch here where we just aren't finishing some drives and missing some plays and mistakes along the way. But Garrett's done a great job. The staff has been awesome. I'm pleased with our staff and just the work that they put in. It's been really good. And Garrett's got a great feel for Clemson, our structure, everything we do, and obviously the personnel and our players. He's put them in a position to be successful. He certainly had some calls that he'd like to have back, but we're top 10, 15 total offense and top scoring offenses in the country. We're much improved from where we were last year.” On Graduation Rates: Swinney announced Wednesday night that Clemson posted the highest graduation rate in the nation in consecutive years. He also said this year’s rate was the highest in the Power Four in 20 years. Before any updates on the field were made, he ensured he took the time to congratulate his players on such an achievement.

