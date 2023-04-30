Dabo Swinney predicts Jordan McFadden’s landing spot in LA

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

Getting the draft call from the Los Angeles Chargers was special for Jordan McFadden, and one that his head coach forecasted ahead of time. “All of the sudden, my phone rings and I was super excited, “McFadden said of his fifth-round selection. “My family, my mother was behind me, so she was super happy for me as well. So, it was a very exciting moment for myself and my family.” He was not as highly recruited as some of the other Clemson products, and in addition, this draft class was known to have a lot of talented offensive linemen, but he does stand out after winning the ACC's Jacobs Blocking Trophy, for the league's top offensive lineman. In addition, at the NFL Combine, he had a 4.99 40-yard dash time. Because of both of these factors, McFadden didn’t really have an idea of what team he was going to, but Dabo Swinney apparently did. “It’s kind of funny because Coach Swinney, he came up to me a couple days ago and said, ‘I think you’re going to the Chargers.’ And like, I didn’t pay (attention), I was just laughing. Just to kind of get that call and realize that he was kind of right, it was super exciting and really funny to me,” McFadden said. “I think he might have had a little bit of intel. I just feel like in the draft, you never know, obviously, what happens. I just kind of brushed it off, I guess. You know, he was right. So, it was pretty funny.” Going into the draft, the Spartanburg native at 6-foot 2, 303 pounds, was a little bit on the lighter side for an offensive lineman. Thus, many teams saw the need for him to transition from tackle to the inside; this will most likely happen with the Chargers. Nonetheless, McFadden is just appreciative to have a chance on an NFL roster. “I’ve heard a lot of movement inside. I heard some tackle talk for sure. But, I’d say the majority is moving inside,” McFadden said. “I’m excited. My biggest thing is try and get on the field and, you know, help the team win the best way I can. So , whichever way I can do that, I’m excited.” McFadden is not all that familiar with Los Angeles and doesn’t know any of the players there, but he will be playing alongside fellow Tiger, Mike Williams, whom the Chargers drafted back with the No. 7 overall pick in 2017. However, McFadden is only familiar with Williams by playing him and the Chargers through Madden. “I used to play with the Chargers a lot on Madden - (quarterback) Justin Herbert, Mike Williams, all those guys,” McFadden said. “So, definitely a little familiar with them, but definitely going to have to invest some time and study and learn a little bit more.” He will have the opportunity to get to know Williams, Herbert and the rest of the offense during the offseason, preparing for the upcoming season. "I bring a lot to the table, wherever an organisation wants to put me I think I’ll have a lot of success."



Jordan McFadden (@Jmac_2332) is one to root for. Hugely important member of the Clemson locker room over the last five years.



More to come @SkySports pic.twitter.com/wdqhA57Pig — Cameron Hogwood (@ch_skysports) April 27, 2023

Features Breaking Daily Digest