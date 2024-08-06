Collin Sadler's "why" goes beyond the gridiron

CLEMSON - Everybody has their “why.” For some, the hope is that a successful season might translate to a shot at the pros. Maybe it is bouncing back after an injury, proving to yourself that you could make such a comeback. For Clemson’s Collin Sadler, his why runs deeper than just football. Sadler is driven by the memory of his late grandfather, John Schroeder. Schroeder played wide receiver at North Carolina in the 1960s, receiving academic All-American honors. He also had a pro career in the CFL, playing for the Hamilton Wildcats. Schroeder also served in the United States Navy and had a successful business career as Senior Vice President of Construction for Fluor, formerly Daniel Construction. As Sadler puts it, a why is essential to finding your purpose when the times get tough. During the dog days of fall camp, as the sun’s heat becomes overbearing, Sadler digs deep and thinks of his grandfather. “You have to know,” Sadler said. “You have to. It is so important to what we do. I’m going to be honest: There are days where I don’t want to go out there and practice for 20 periods. You have to dig deep and find your resolve. For me, that’s my grandad. It has been my duty to finish the job he started.” Every time Sadler puts on the pads and helmet, he tries to play for his memory. He remembers idolizing Schroeder, trying to grow as strong as his “superhero.” When Sadler spoke of his personal why, he also mentioned it was one of the first times he had opened up about that side of his life in a public setting. As he puts it, the more vulnerable he can be to what pushes him to excel each day, the more successful he can be. “I honestly just keep it to myself; it is the first time I’ve ever really shared something like that,” Sadler said. “My biggest thing is being vulnerable and putting myself out there. The more I can talk about it, the more I can turn it into fuel for myself.” That vulnerability is shared throughout the offense, a group that has made a more conscious effort to grow closer through learning more about one another. They believe a more connected unit can lead to more wins on the field. “As an offense, we have made it an objective to get closer this offseason,” Sadler said. “We have our small groups, and we get vulnerable with each other. In my mind, when we step out there on August 31st, that will be the difference maker.” This player-led initiative has sparked a closeness this group feels is different from years past. For Sadler, the more this group can share, the more bonds can be strengthened. Soon, those bonds will be tested as the Tigers face off against Georgia to kick off the season.

