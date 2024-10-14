Clemson’s efficiency overwhelms Deacons

Ryan Kantor by Contributor -

The Clemson Tigers and Demon Deacons met for the 73rd consecutive year, and as has often been the case, Clemson came away with a resounding victory. With the ACC expanding and dissolving divisions, the two long-time foes will not meet in 2025. Thus, it was fitting that Clemson fans took over Allegacy Field to watch the Tigers earn a dominant 49-14 win. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has never lost to Wake Forest, with this win marking Clemson’s 16th in a row. Despite the final score, the Tigers got off to a rocky start. Deacon RB Demond Claiborne had some great runs, and QB Hank Bachmeier completed several passes into tight windows. The Tiger defense allowed their only first-quarter touchdown of the season, and Clemson trailed 7-0 early. Clemson’s first two possessions ended with punts. Initially, Cade Klubnik struggled with his accuracy. He misfired on at least five throws in the first half (mostly in the first quarter). Some balls sailed over open receivers’ heads while others bounced at their feet. Then, Klubnik settled down, and Clemson’s passing game could not be stopped. While they were not as explosive as they’d been in prior games (perhaps because Bryant Wesco was out), Klubnik was surgical in picking apart the defense. Clemson’s starting tight end and wide receivers (Jake Briningstool, Troy Stellato, Antonio Williams, and T.J. Moore) combined for 23 receptions for 291 yards with no receptions over 30 yards. The offense had no turnovers and was a model of efficiency. While the explosiveness of past games is certainly welcome, it is great to see Clemson can score multiple ways. Stellato had his best game of the year with 72 yards and a touchdown. He also continued to contribute as a blocker when he is not the targeted receiver. With Tyler Brown still not 100%, Stellato has elevated his play. Phil Mafah had another strong showing, finishing with 100+ yards (108) for the fourth time in the last five games. He is now up to 604 yards through six games. His longest run was 22 yards, but his most exciting run came when Clemson went for it on 4th and goal from the 2-yard line. After Swinney was asked about the “heavy package” before the game, the opportunity came, and Clemson trotted out defensive linemen DeMonte Capehart and Peter Woods. Capehart and Woods each picked up a block, and Mafah ran untouched between them into the end zone. Defensively, Woods and Capehart dominated Wake Forest upfront. After early success on the ground, Claiborne was limited to just 2.9 yards per carry on the day. Clemson’s excellent starting cornerback duo of Avieon Terrell and Jeadyn Lukus blanketed Wake Forest’s wide receivers while the safeties (Khalil Barnes and Kylon Griffin) collected a pair of interceptions. Wake Forest’s leading receiver, Taylor Morin, was limited to 9 yards. The Demon Deacons found some success through the air against Clemson’s nickelbacks/reserves (Shelton Lewis, Sherrod Covil), but even that was short-lived. Wake Forest did not score in the second half. Klubnik is now up to 17 touchdowns to only two interceptions and his 309 yards against Wake Forest pushes his season total to 1,528. His play is so good, that he is getting into the periphery of the Heisman race. Cam Ward has over 2,200 passing yards, while others like Dillon Gabriel (Oregon) and Jalen Milroe (Alabama) play in bigger showcase games, so it may be a longshot. Still, after last year and the Georgia game, even having a fleeting thought about Klubnik making it to New York is a treat. Clemson’s two toughest tests left on the conference schedule, Louisville and Pittsburgh, both survived close calls against Virginia and Cal, respectively. Pitt is 6-0 for the first time since the 80s, but with Syracuse (Thursday) and SMU after next week’s open date, I do not expect them to remain undefeated for long. Next up for Clemson is Tony Elliott’s Virginia squad in Death Valley. They should put up a better battle than Wake Forest, but considering they only beat the Deacons by one point, perhaps not too much better.

