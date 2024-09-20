Clemson's ACC opener a key weekend for recruiting

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Dabo Swinney believes the Textile Bowl still matters. That importance for Saturday can be traced to several different spots. Moving beyond the Xs and Os and seeding, The Tigers will also be building for the future. There’s plenty of talent on hand, some of whom have already pledged to Clemson and some who could be making decisions very soon. You have Shavar Young making another trip to Clemson, who committed to the Tigers in August and told TigerNet he hopes this visit continues to solidify his standing. Young visited for the evening kick against the Mountaineers and felt the atmosphere was “different.” Several recruits have Clemson at the top of their lists, and a successful visit may be the key to swaying their decisions. Multiple on the defensive side, including DBs Jordan Young and Samari "Smoke" Matthews, have the Tigers in the mix, and a visit could change the scope of their list. Young has Clemson and NC State in his top four, having visited the Wolfpack for their 33-20 victory over Louisiana Tech. The four-star safety also has Florida State and Michigan in his final four. For Matthews, he told TigerNet over the summer that Clemson was one of the top schools on his list and that the staff holds a good relationship with him. The four-star DB wants to have a decision ready for the summer of 2025, so a strong visit on Saturday may go a long way. Recently, four-star athlete Ryan Mosley told TigerNet that the Tigers ranked inside the top five schools. The Carrollton product visited South Carolina for the Gamecocks’ matchup with LSU. Now, the junior comes to Death Valley to see the Tigers and believes a good visit in the Upstate could propel the Tigers to a bid within his top three. Here is the official list to date: 4-star DB Jordan Young, Monroe (NC) Monroe (2025) 4-star ATH Shavar Young, Knoxville (TN) Webb School of Knoxville (2026) 4-star WR Donovan Murph, Columbia (SC) Irmo (2026) 4-star OT Ekene Ogboko, Durham (NC) South Garner (2026) 4-star CB Samari Matthews, Cornelius (NC) Williams Amos Hough (2026) 4-star WR Connor Salmin, Purcellville (VA) Woodgrove (2026) 4-star CB Chaston Smith, Chattanooga (TN) McCallie School (2026) 4-star TE Corbyn Fordham, Jacksonville (FL) The Bolles School (2026) 4-star WR Ryan Mosley, Carrollton (GA) Carrollton High School (2026) 4-star OT Adam Guthrie, Washington Court House (OH) Miami Trace (2026) 4-star RB Amir Brown, Raleigh (NC) Rolesville (2027) 4-star DB Marquis Bryant, Rolesville (NC) Rolesville (2027) IOL Carter Mathis, Gainesville (GA) Gainesville (2027) MBB 4-star PG Chance Mallory, Charlottesville (VA) St. Annes-Belfield 3-star PF Chase Thompson, Alexandria (MN) Alexandria Area

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now