Clemson's 2025 football schedule released

Clemson football knows its road map to Charlotte and beyond. The Tigers, a unanimous Top 10 team in national ‘Way Too Early’ rankings, had their full 2025 schedule unveiled on Monday evening in an ACCN broadcast. Check it out below: Clemson 2025 schedule

April 5 Spring game (1 p.m.)

Aug 30 LSU

Sept 6 Troy

Sept 13 @ Georgia Tech

Sept 20 Syracuse

Sept 27 BYE

Oct 4 @ UNC

Oct 11 @ Boston College

Oct 18 SMU

Oct 25 BYE

Nov 1 Duke

Nov 8 Florida State

Nov 14 @ Louisville (Friday)

Nov 22 Furman

Nov 29 @ South Carolina As previously announced, the ACC Tigers open in Death Valley with the LSU Tigers, which have some Top 10 ‘Too Early’ rankings. The Tigers’ first three conference games are trips to Georgia Tech (Sept. 13) and North Carolina (Oct. 4) and hosting Syracuse (Sept. 20). Clemson last played each team in 2023, going 3-0 with wins by 11+ points each. UNC features multi-Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick set to coach this season. I believe Clemson’s Oct. 4 game at North Carolina will represent only the second time in college football history a coach with multiple FBS national championships as a head coach (Dabo Swinney) will face another with multiple Super Bowl titles as a head coach (Bill Belichick). https://t.co/qjuyQSshGq — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) January 24, 2025 The schedule also features a return to a non-Saturday ACC game, a Friday, Nov. 14 matchup at Louisville. Clemson last played at Louisville in 2021 and is 4-0 there, but the Cardinals are coming off their first win in the series last fall, 33-21. The Tigers play host to Florida State the week before. The two open weeks are slated for the final Saturdays in September and October. Also previously announced, Clemson wraps its regular season at South Carolina on Nov. 29, seeking a sixth consecutive win in Williams-Brice Stadium and redemption for the 17-14 upset defeat in Memorial Stadium last fall. The team plans to hold its annual Spring Game at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 5. That day, Clemson will also hold an equipment surplus sale from 8 a.m. until kickoff at Burton Gallery in Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson game-by-game notes AUG. 30 • VS. LSU • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C. After four previous postseason meetings, the Tigers of both Clemson and LSU will meet one another in regular season play for the first time in history when Clemson welcomes the Bayou Bengals to Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30. Clemson is 12-5 against SEC opponents in regular season play in the College Football Playoff era. The marquee matchup between the respective conference powers will mark Clemson’s first time opening a season at home since 2019, as the Tigers opened all five seasons from 2020-24 either on the road or at a neutral site. SEPT. 6 • VS. TROY • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C. Clemson will remain at home for its second game of the season when the Tigers face the Troy Trojans at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6. Clemson is 41-5 in non-conference home games under Dabo Swinney including a 31-2 mark in its last 33 non-conference games in Death Valley. Swinney’s 41-5 mark in those contests includes Clemson’s two previous all-time meetings with Troy: a 43-19 win in 2011 and a 30-24 win in 2016. SEPT. 13 • AT GEORGIA TECH • BOBBY DODD STADIUM, ATLANTA, GA. Clemson will open ACC play on Saturday, Sept. 13 when the Tigers face Georgia Tech in Atlanta. By virtue of the ACC adopting a divisionless format with altered protected rivalries, last season marked the first year since 1982 that Clemson and Georgia Tech did not face one another. Clemson’s last road game at Georgia Tech was played at Mercedes Benz Stadium in 2022, so this year’s contest will mark Clemson’s first trip to Bobby Dodd Stadium since 2020, a game in which Trevor Lawrence threw for 404 yards and five touchdowns in a 73-7 win, the largest margin of victory in an ACC game in conference history. SEPT. 20 • VS. SYRACUSE • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C. After hosting two early season non-conference games, Memorial Stadium will host its first conference tilt of the 2025 season on Saturday, Sept. 20 when Clemson hosts Syracuse. The Tigers are 10-2 all-time against Syracuse but 5-0 against the Orange in Death Valley. The game will be Syracuse’s first visit to Memorial Stadium since 2022, a 27-21 win in which then-freshman Cade Klubnik entered in reserve at quarterback and helped the Tigers overcome an 11-point fourth quarter deficit in the victory. OCT. 4 • AT NORTH CAROLINA • KENAN MEMORIAL STADIUM, CHAPEL HILL, N.C. After a Clemson open date on the weekend of Sept. 27, two of the preeminent coaching figures of the last two decades will lead their teams against one another on Saturday, Oct. 4 when multi-time national champion Dabo Swinney leads the Tigers against multi-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, N.C. Clemson is riding a six-game winning streak in the series and can match its longest winning streak in series history (seven straight from 1986-92) with a win. A win would also make Clemson 2-0 all-time against Super Bowl champion head coaches, including a 1-0 mark against Barry Switzer. OCT. 11 • AT BOSTON COLLEGE • ALUMNI STADIUM, CHESTNUT HILL, MASS. Clemson will remain on the road in the second week of October when the Tigers face the Boston College Eagles in Chestnut Hill, Mass. on Saturday, Oct. 11. Clemson has won its last 12 meetings with Boston College, including a 5-0 mark in games played in Chestnut Hill since 2011. The game will be Clemson’s first against current Boston College Head Coach Bill O’Brien. The Tigers were undefeated against the Eagles’ two previous head coaches, including a 7-0 mark against Steve Addazio and a 3-0 record against Jeff Hafley. OCT. 18 • VS. SMU • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C. Clemson will play its lone home game of the month of October on Saturday, Oct. 18 when it faces SMU at Memorial Stadium in a rematch of the teams’ dramatic 2024 ACC Championship Game. The Tigers and Mustangs met for the first time in series history last December when Nolan Hauser’s 56-yard walk-off field goal gave Clemson its record 22nd ACC title and sent the Tigers to their seventh College Football Playoff. NOV. 1 • VS. DUKE • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C. Following an open date on Saturday, Oct. 25, Clemson will play its first of five games in the month of November when the Tigers face Duke at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1. Clemson is 37-17 all-time against Duke, including a 20-4-1 mark at Death Valley. The game will mark Clemson’s first time hosting the Blue Devils since 2018, when the Clemson defeated quarterback Daniel Jones’ Duke squad 35-6 amid the Tigers’ 15-0 national championship season. NOV. 8 • VS. FLORIDA STATE • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C. Clemson’s lone protected conference rivalry under the current ACC scheduling model will be played on Saturday, Nov. 8 when the Tigers face the Florida State Seminoles at Memorial Stadium. Clemson has won eight of its last nine meetings with Florida State, including four straight wins in Tallahassee and a 4-1 mark at Death Valley. Clemson and Florida State have played each other in 13 of the last 14 seasons since 2011, and the Clemson/Florida State winner has won the ACC in 12 of the 13 seasons in which the Tigers and Seminoles have squared off in that span. NOV. 14 (FRI.) • AT LOUISVILLE • L&N STADIUM, LOUISVILLE, KY. Clemson will play its lone non-Saturday game of the 2025 regular season on Friday, Nov. 14 when the Tigers close their regular season conference slate in Louisville, Ky. against the Louisville Cardinals. The Cardinals earned their first win against the Tigers in series history last season with a 33-21 win. However, Clemson remains 4-0 in road games at Louisville, including most recently a 30-24 victory in 2021 in which the Tigers held the Cardinals out of the end zone on four straight downs from the Clemson two-yard line in the final minute for the win. NOV. 22 • VS. FURMAN • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C. On Saturday, Nov. 22, Clemson will host in-state Football Championship Subdivision foe Furman as part of Clemson’s annual non-conference scheduling philosophy of facing two power conference opponents, a Group of Five conference opponent and an in-state FCS squad. Clemson is 39-0 against FCS opponents since Division I split in 1978, winning 38 of the 39 games by double digits. NOV. 29 • AT SOUTH CAROLINA • WILLIAMS-BRICE STADIUM, COLUMBIA, S.C. The series of Palmetto State rivals will reignite on Saturday, Nov. 29 when Clemson travels to Columbia, S.C. to face South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium. Clemson has won each of its last five road games at South Carolina across the 2015-23 seasons, and a win would give the Tigers six straight road wins against the Gamecocks for the first time since winning in Columbia six straight times across the 1989-99 seasons.

