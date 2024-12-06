Clemson vs. SMU Prediction: Playoff berth on the line in Charlotte

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – It’s all on the line for the Tigers on Saturday. A win for the Tigers means a trip to the College Football Playoff. A loss means another trip to Jacksonville or Orlando or maybe even San Diego for a bowl game. Maybe even Charlotte again. Different worlds. Can the Tigers put it all together against a good foe? NO. 18/17 CLEMSON (9-3, 7-1 ACC) vs. NO. 8/7 SMU (11-1, 8-0 ACC) WHEN: SATURDAY, DEC. 7, 8 P.M. ET

WHERE: BANK OF AMERICA STADIUM (75,037), CHARLOTTE, N.C.

TELEVISION: ABC (Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath)

RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

RADIO: ESPN Radio (Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons)

NOTABLE *This is the first meeting between the two schools. *In addition to seeking Clemson's 28th all-time conference title and 22nd all-time ACC title, a win on Saturday clinches Clemson's seventh all-time College Football Playoff berth. Clemson's six all-time College Football Playoff berths in the tournament's inaugural decade were second only to Alabama's eight. *Saturday's ACC Championship Game will be Clemson's conference-record 10th title game appearance. Clemson will become the fifth program ever to appear in 10 conference title games all-time, joining Alabama (15), Florida (13), Oklahoma (12) and Georgia (12, including 2024). *The Tigers have a sterling 8-1 all-time record in ACC Championship Games, including an 8-0 record in their last eight appearances from 2011-22 after losing their ACC Championship Game debut in 2009. Clemson's .889 winning percentage in conference championship games is the second-best nationally among programs that have qualified for at least four conference title games. Clemson can join Alabama and Oklahoma as the only programs ever to earn a win in nine consecutive conference championship game appearances. *SMU qualified for the ACC Championship Game in its first year of ACC membership. The Mustangs will become the eighth different opponent to face Clemson in at least one of the Tigers' 10 all-time ACC Championship Game appearances, joining Virginia Tech (two), North Carolina (two), Georgia Tech, Miami (Fla.), Pitt, Virginia and Notre Dame. With a win, Clemson would join Oklahoma as the only schools to earn a conference championship win against eight different opponents all-time. ABOUT SMU The Mustangs have had quite the initial year in the ACC, who are one of five FBS schools to make their conference's championship game in their inaugural year with said conference. SMU is also the first team in FBS history to make a title game in a power conference after being in a Group of Five conference the year prior. The offense runs through quarterback Kevin Jennings, who has thrown for 2,746 yards (66.7%) with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s also rushed for 344 yards. Running back Brashard Smith has had a good first year in Dallas after transferring from Miami – he’s rushed for 1,154 yards with 14 touchdowns, averaging 96.2 YPG. He played receiver at Miami and is a threat to catch the ball out of the backfield with 29 receptions for 269 yards. Receiver Roderick Daniels and Keyshawn Smith each have 30 receptions, but nine different receivers have double-digit receptions. The Mustangs are stingy against the run, allowing a league-low 96 yards per game against and just 2.8 yards per carry. The defense is led by linebacker Kobe Wilson, who has 77 tackles with three sacks and two interceptions. The defensive line is older and big and deep. ABOUT CLEMSON The Tigers feel like they should have beaten South Carolina last week, but they will see another offense this week that is a lot like what they saw against the Gamecocks. Quarterback Cade Klubnik has been much improved this season and his numbers bear that out – he’s thrown for 3,041 yards (64.2%) with 29 touchdowns against just five interceptions. He’s also rushed for 437 yards. Running back Phil Mafah has powered through injuries to 1,088 yards, while receiver Antonio Williams has 65 receptions for 786 yards and ten touchdowns. Those 65 receptions are the most since Amari Rodgers posted 77 in 2020, and the third-most in the Playoff era for the Tigers, with Mike Williams posting 98 back in 2016. Defensively, the Tigers are led by linebackers Barrett Carter and Wade Woodaz, with defensive end T.J. Parker leading the way with 10 sacks. WHAT NEEDS TO HAPPEN FOR CLEMSON TO WIN If we could draw a list of action items this week, it would read something a little like this (and everyone would have differing opinions, but this is what we think): *Go fast on offense. Klubnik and the offense play better when the offense is up-tempo. *Let Jay Haynes or other running backs lighten the load on Mafah. *Sometimes, it’s OK to go away from the play sheet and go win a game. Get the ball to your playmakers in space, and don’t go too conservative. Play to win, not not to lose. *Tackle the player, not the football. *Let Sammy Brown play. WHAT WILL HAPPEN The TigerNet folks are split on this one. Clemson hasn’t proven it can beat a good team, and SMU is a good team (they wouldn’t have 11 wins if they weren’t). I think last week’s lessons have been learned, and Clemson will come out and control both lines of scrimmage. Klubnik has to hit the layups – the easy throws – and if does that the offense will be in good shape. If it comes down to the kicking game, all bets are off. But this Swinney character has won eight consecutive ACC Championship games, and the Tigers advance to the Playoff with a win. FINAL SCORE: CLEMSON 31, SMU 23 TigerNet picks



David Hood - TigerNet senior writer - 31-23 Clemson

Mickey Plyler - The Roar 105.5 morning show host - 30-27 Clemson

Nikki Hood - Staff writer - 30-28 SMU

Brandon Rink - Associate editor - 27-23 SMU

Tony Crumpton - Associate editor - 28-24 Clemson

Ryan Kantor - Contributing Writer - 28-21 SMU

Ariana Pensy - Intern - 24-20 Clemson

Merrell Mann - Photographer - 27-24 Clemson

Brooks Thomason - Intern - 31-24 SMU

Grayson Mann - Staff writer - 27-26 SMU

Game Actual David Hood Plyler Nikki Hood Rink Crumpton Kantor Pensy M. Mann Thomason G. Mann Georgia 34-3 UGA 27-24 CU 23-21 CU 24-17 CU 29-20 UGA 27-20 UGA 28-21 UGA 24-17 UGA 17-14 CU 27-21 UGA 27-23 UGA App State 66-20 CU 34-14 CU 30-16 CU CU 38-17 CU 34-17 CU 31-17 CU 35-10 CU 30-10 CU 31-10 CU 31-13 CU 28-10 CU NC State 59-35 CU 34-13 CU 38-16 CU 42-20 CU 30-13 CU 28-10 CU 35-14 CU 34-17 CU 38-17 CU 31-10 CU 31-10 CU Stanford 40-14 CU 44-20 CU 48-17 CU 38-10 CU 44-16 CU 42-14 CU 41-17 CU 45-17 CU 48-21 CU 40-20 CU 41-17 CU FSU 29-13 CU 41-13 CU 42-10 CU 42-17 CU 38-16 CU 35-14 CU 40-14 CU 55-7 CU 44-20 CU 31-16 CU 45-14 CU Wake Forest 49-14 CU 47-20 CU 44-20 CU 52-14 CU 45-20 CU 48-13 CU 48-14 CU 35-14 CU 42-13 CU 38-17 CU 45-10 CU Virginia 48-31 CU 38-16 CU 42-17 CU 38-17 CU 44-20 CU 45-14 CU 47-14 CU 45-17 CU 45-13 CU 42-20 CU 41-17 CU Louisville 33-21 UL 44-28 CU 40-25 CU 45-24 CU 40-21 CU 34-21 CU 49-31 CU 37-27 CU 42-27 CU 41-28 CU 38-21 CU Va Tech 24-14 CU 30-23 CU 30-20 CU 28-17 CU 26-22 CU 24-17 CU 41-28 CU 28-24 CU 30-24 CU 31-20 CU 23-21 CU Pitt 24-20 CU 27-16 CU 31-17 CU 28-12 CU 31-16 CU 31-21 CU 35-17 CU 27-20 CU 34-24 CU 24-21 CU 31-17 CU The Citadel 51-14 CU 52-6 CU 44-14 CU 55-7 CU 44-7 CU 56-7 CU 46-14 CU 45-10 CU 42-17 CU 52-17 CU 56-17 CU SC 17-14 SC 26-20 SC 27-24 CU 28-20 CU 24-22 CU 28-24 CU 31-30 SC 34-33 CU 35-31 CU 20-17 CU 30-21 SC Points - 13 9 15 16 16 14 10 9 19 11 * Points: 3 pts for best correct prediction of the week (tiebreaker is Clemson score), 2 pts for picking score exactly, 1 pt for picking the correct winner

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now