Clemson tight end says Tigers are not listening to the outside noise

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Redshirt freshman tight end Markus Dixon is right in the mix in the competition for the No. 2 spot at his position. Senior Jake Briningstool is clearly the top in the room but with him going into his final collegiate season, the battle for No. 2 right now is even more important. While everyone in the room wants to be the one behind Briningstool, they are also actively supporting each other. “The mentality that’s going on in the room right now, it’s just competition. But at the same time, it’s not,” Dixon said. “Really just trying to support our brothers and do our best to our capabilities of just going out there and just giving the best look that we can as a Clemson tight end, and I think that’s a great mentality to have and Coach (Kyle Richardson) (instills) in our head each and every day. It’s great to compete. But it’s also great to just support your brother.” Dixon made his collegiate debut last season against Charleston Southern, although he did not record a target or reception. He also contributed on special teams last season for the Tigers against Florida Atlantic. Briningstool, on the other hand, was one of the most important players on Clemson’s offense last year. He recorded a team-high five touchdown receptions and was second on the Tigers in receiving yards with 498. A point of improvement for him in the offseason was his blocking, something Dixon says he has gotten better at while also being the leader in the tight end group to help players like Dixon improve their game as well. “He said he wanted to get better at blocking, and he is, for sure, (an) all-around tight end in my opinion,” Dixon said. “I feel as though the biggest thing, whether I had a question or not, not only would he answer it to me, but physically going out there and practicing and me locking in, taking mental notes, physically watching him doing it, was something that was key for me.” Another player competing is true freshman Christian Bentancur. The consensus top 125 player in his recruiting class and third-best tight end in the nation according to PrepStar has shown flashes during the summer that have stood out to everyone, including head coach Dabo Swinney and teammates like Dixon. “I think Christian is super athletic, super smart. The kid is just amazing to be around. I just completely love him,” Dixon said. “You see flashes of him catching, running. All in all, I think he’s going to be a great tight end. As he (gains) a little bit more knowledge and he’ll be more than just fine, in my opinion.” Swinney’s reluctance to use the transfer portal, and how the Tigers performed last season, have led people to doubt the Tigers. This is particularly true on offense, where Clemson’s top receiver last season was a true freshman with 531 receiving yards (Tyler Brown). Nonetheless, Dixon believes the Tigers can post plenty of explosive plays and those outside the program are not giving the Tiger offense enough credit. “I think our explosive plays will definitely take it up a notch. I think it’s just something that a lot of people kind of take for granted and look at as underrated,” Dixon said. “But, I think with (offensive coordinator) Coach (Garrett) Riley, he’s doing a phenomenal job just gathering this offense and getting the confidence that we needed because we have the players at every position. It’s just about improving from last year and just really coming up with a lot of explosive plays this year.” The Tigers go into their season opener against No. 1 Georgia on Sat. Aug. 31 (noon/ABC) ranked as No. 14, their lowest ranking to start a season since 2014 (16). They also lost their season opener that year against the Bulldogs. Despite all the doubts about Clemson’s program, that is not something Dixon or anyone else on Clemson’s roster listens to. “We don’t listen to outside noise here at Clemson. We’re inside-out here,” Dixon said. “We just try to fully have everybody’s back and it’s a very supportive community around here. So, that’s just something that we strive off of, and we continue to get better from.”

