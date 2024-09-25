Clemson still in the mix for top NC corner Samari Matthews following visit

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Clemson is one of the leaders in the race for a top North Carolina corner. Samari Matthews of Cornelius (NC) Williams Amos Hough has taken another trip to Clemson. This time, visiting for the Tigers’ ACC opener against North Carolina State. Matthews was one of the top prospects to step foot onto campus over the weekend, being touted as one of the top corners in North Carolina. He’s received plenty of attention from some of the top schools in the country, including Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and Miami. Matthews is familiar with Clemson’s layout, having visited twice over the summer to spend time with coaches and continue building a strong foundation. Being entrenched in the recruitment process, the junior corner knows what he wants out of his time at each school. He told TigerNet that he is visiting programs that make him feel like a priority, making the trimming of his list easier to solve. “What stands out to me is how I’m treated at the visit,” Matthews said. “Are the coaches/staff making me feel like I’m a priority?” When it comes to making Matthews feel important, he certainly has that connection with Clemson and the staff. Matthews said his visit for the Textile Bowl was a great experience, taking in the gameday atmosphere the Tigers offer. “My time at Clemson was great,” Matthews said. “It was amazing. I really enjoyed myself and took in the moment.” Regarding his recruitment timeline, Matthews still feels like he’s early within the process but has an idea of when he wants to commit. Currently, he plans to announce a commitment the summer before his senior season. Matthews plans to take five more visits, including a trip back to Clemson in early November. He also plans to travel to Alabama, Florida State, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech. Amongst all the schools with the young corner in their sights, the Tigers' chances certainly are higher than most. “Clemson will be there until the end,” Matthews said. “I do plan to be back on November 2nd (Louisville).”

