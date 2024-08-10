Clemson stadium scrimmage report

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Clemson’s preseason preparations have hit another important milestone. The team traveled across the street to Death Valley for the first scrimmage on Saturday. As Dabo Swinney puts it, that was the first of two team scrimmages as the Georgia matchup continues its countdown. Here’s what we learned. *Looking at the bigger picture, Swinney said that both sides of the ball had players that flashed. Based on what he told us, it sounds like the offense won the day because of the attention to detail. Swinney emphasized the defense's lack of discipline as something to grow from, as too many penalties were drawn. *The biggest winner of the day in Swinney’s eyes was the offensive line. With Swinney also commenting on the success of the running back room from this scrimmage, the line’s play likely factored into that. *Running back Keith Adams Jr. broke a big tackle and scored a touchdown today. In all the drills we have seen, he appears to be the leader for the backup running back spot. A play like that can go a long way in getting closer to being anointed the No. 2 back. *RB Jarvis Green was out today and appears to be day-to-day. On the defensive side, CB Jeadyn Lukas is considered day-to-day as well. WR Cole Turner was back today, with Swinney saying he’s the fastest on the team and hopes Turner will have a significant role in this offense. DL Vic Burley did not scrimmage on Saturday and is considered to be day-to-day.

*The battle between Ryan Linthicum and Harris Sewell for the starting center spot continues to roll on. Swinney says the pair are “stacking days.” He also mentioned that Trent Howard is in the mix in competition at center and guard.

*Cade Klubnik and Christopher Vizzina continue to put together a solid camp, with Swinney praising the two for continuing to play well. Klubnik appears to have put together an improved camp from last year.

*According to Swinney, the offense is playing more “mature” overall. On the first drive of the day, the team scored an opening touchdown. He took the time to compare where the offense was last year, saying this version of the offense is making fewer mistakes, and that comes with a much more experienced group.

*The wide receivers had a good day today, with Bryant Wesco continuing to shine. Swinney believes he has six wide receivers who could start today. Wesco appears to be one of those six.

*Ricardo Jones made a big play for the defense today, forcing a turnover. Swinney says Jones is a high-energy guy who is tough to break from that spirit.

*Swinney told us that Nolan Hauser is still ahead of Robert Gunn for the starting kicker spot. In Tuesday’s report, he reported that Hauser was slightly ahead of Gunn, which still appears to be the case.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now