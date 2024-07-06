Clemson quarterback target Tait Reynolds set to make big decision

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson’s lone remaining offer at quarterback in the 2026 class is set to make his announcement on Sunday, and the Tigers are hoping to get the two-sport signal caller on board. Queen Creek (AZ) three-star quarterback Tait Reynolds is set to announce his college commitment on July 7th. The 6-2, 210-pound quarterback was a baseball commit to Arizona State, but after picking up football and turning heads across the country, the plans have changed for the No. 1 player in Arizona and he decommitted from the Sun Devils in June. Reynolds attended the Dabo Swinney camp earlier this summer and picked up the Clemson offer on June 8th after impressing quarterback coach and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. Reynolds’ time at Clemson’s camp was spent throwing and getting to know Riley, and Reynolds came away impressed by his potential future coach and Riley’s offense. “Coach Riley and I have a great relationship,” Reynolds told TigerNet. “He’s an awesome and really smart guy to listen to and be around. I feel like I fit perfectly in their offense and Coach Riley’s schemes. I know I can be really successful there. My strengths are feeling the pocket, my speed, and my arm. The conversations we have are just a little football stuff and how our families are doing.” After Reynolds’ visit to Clemson, an overall winning mentality on and off the field stands out to him. “I feel like Clemson checks all the boxes for what you would want in a school,” he said. “What stands out about them is I know they really want me and they are a bunch of winners in everything they do, not just on the football field.” Reynolds plans to play both football and baseball at whatever school he chooses, and the two-sport star noticed the Clemson baseball team during their Super Regional run. “I haven’t had any contact with their staff, but I have been told that they really want me, as well,” he said. “They were a ton of fun to watch this last year.” Along with Clemson, Reynolds said that Texas A&M and Miami have done a tremendous job recruiting him. Reynolds is looking to bring a winning mindset to the school he chooses, and also bring some other athletes to help win games. “They will be getting a really hard worker that never passes up on a challenge, and that just wants to be the best he can be,” he said. “I will one hundred percent turn into a recruiter. I want guys that will make us winners and work hard.”

