Clemson QB Christopher Vizzina oozes confidence heading into Georgia opener

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Christopher Vizzina remembers the spring game all too well. It certainly is a performance he’d like to have back, but maybe there was a way to turn a negative into a positive. For the redshirt freshman, a less-than-desired outcome in the spring was easy fuel to bring with him into the summer. Now heading into year two, the young signal caller believes he’s played some of his best football. “I thought I did really well this spring,” Vizzina said. “I did not have the spring game I wanted to have, but it set me up to have a great summer and fall camp. It set me up very well, and I’ve had a fire under myself because of that. I’m going to be ready if my number is called.” Vizzina only saw action in two games in 2023, but for this season, he’s been prepped to be ready to go should Cade Klubnik go down with an injury. The young signal-caller doesn’t lack confidence, believing that he can get the job done when asked of him. “I’m confident,” Vizzina said. “I’m preparing like I’m going to play every single game this year, and nothing will change that. I’m excited about that, and when my opportunity comes, I’ll be ready.” In what’s been a steady theme with the offense heading into a second year with Garrett Riley, comfort and confidence have been easy traits to pinpoint. When entering a season opener against Georgia, confidence will absolutely be a must. In Tuesday’s practice, blasts of the Bulldogs’ fight song rang throughout the Smart Family Media Center. For Vizzina, the extra element of preparation signaled that game week was only getting closer. “It has been awesome,” Vizzina said. “We’ve been watching them for a while now, and it has been time to turn the page to Georgia. We know it’s going to be loud in Atlanta, and we are excited about it. Who knows what the split will be, but it will be loud no matter what, and we have to be ready situationally.” The days of fall camp have come and gone, and the confidence this group has carried is coming with them to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Much like Vizzina heading into his second year, he’s meeting the new season with tremendous excitement. There’s not only belief this group can get it done but newfound energy to prove it against the best the country has to offer. “I think we are all really excited to get to it,” Vizzina said. “We were eager to get to them and start watching film and prepare. It has been great. I’m proud of how we have flipped the page, along with the atmosphere and hunger we have created.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now