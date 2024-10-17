Clemson playmaker hasn't taken the easy route in his three seasons

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Junior wide receiver Adam Randall has had to navigate through multiple injuries in his college career thus far. After suffering a torn ACL in spring practice before his freshman year, Randall returned to catch ten passes for 128 yards. Now, he is fighting through a foot injury. He had his first career touchdown reception in Clemson’s 59-35 win against NC State and then had to have surgery. “It was a preventative surgery and we have some of the best trainers and best equipment to get guys healthy in the quickest way possible,” Randall said. “So, shout out to our trainers and just was in there everyday consistently two to three times a day, just trying to get better and just luckily, God gave me a healing body that heals really quickly, and I was able to go out there and push through some pain but still be able to go out there and function and get the job done.” Getting the opportunity to play against the Wolfpack and score his first touchdown meant a lot to Randall, who has only started seven games for the Tigers. His resiliency was on display again when he returned and played in the Tigers’ 49-14 road win over Wake Forest, only missing two games. “It meant a lot, just going out there and playing ball. It’s fun. I’ve been having fun this year with the guys and going out there, being able to play ball and pass the rock around has been really exciting,” Randall said. "That’s what it’s supposed to be (like). That’s what championship teams are made of, just having fun and I was capable to play (against NC State). So, I knew I was going to go out there and give it my all, and that’s what I did. Me personally, what I’m most proud of is just me being resilient and sticking it out (because) in this world, it’s easy to go and look for the easier path. "But, me personally, that’s not how I was raised, and I’m just thankful that I’m a resilient person and that I’ve been able to stick it out here, and that’s what I’m going to do.” There are always some bumps when an offense is operating under a new offensive coordinator and new starting quarterback, as they were last season under coordinator Garrett Riley and quarterback Cade Klubnik. Now that these are clicking, Klubnik is having a very strong campaign, potentially even putting him in the Heisman conversation. Randall has attributed this success to the cohesion the offense has, especially the wide receiver room. “The chemistry of this offense has been at a high (level). So, I think that is where we get our efficiency from and where we get our connections from,” Randall said. “We got a great group, probably the best group that we’ve had since I’ve been here and just the guys putting the work in and it’s great to see that it’s paying off on (Saturdays) … It makes us hungrier to do it again. So, that’s the joy of this game - being a competitor and being able to do it again is the best part.” This coming Saturday against Virginia (noon / ACC Network) will mark the first time since 2020 that Clemson has played Virginia. Clemson won that game 41-23. Virginia is coming off their first conference loss of the season against Louisville while the Tigers look to get their seventh ACC win in a row dating back to last season.

