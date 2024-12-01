Clemson players react to loss to Gamecocks

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - The players' state was somber on Saturday evening in the confines of Clemson’s media room. South Carolina escaped Clemson in dramatic fashion, preventing the Tigers from claiming a first home victory in this rivalry since 2018. Not only that but an at-large bid to the College Football Playoff was erased as fast as Sellers’ glide to the end zone (They would all later find out that they're playing for an ACC title and a CFP spot still next week vs. SMU). If you ask Barrett Carter, losses like this make him sick to his very core. “I'm sick to my stomach,” Carter said. “I did not plan for it to go this way. I just wanted to finish out strong just as the season ended. Last home game here, last regular season game, just wanted to finish strong, and we failed to do that. But I would just say sick to my stomach.” Carter will now finish his Clemson career 2-2 against the Gamecocks, with both losses coming at home in heartbreaking fashion.

Sharing in that somber tone was Cade Klubnik, with his two touchdown efforts not enough to stave off South Carolina at home.

Klubnik’s bloodshot eyes pierced the media gathered around him as the junior quarterback has worn his heart on his sleeve the entire season.

His late interception sealed the deal for Shane Beamer’s squad, but Klubnik felt that same belief he held in Pittsburgh late into the game. Clemson got all the way to the 18-yard line, but it was not enough to reclaim the lead.

“Unwavering belief,” Klubnik said. “Until the very last play, I knew we were still going to win. It was a bad play in the end. I just told myself, this is what you're made of, this is what you're made to do. I drove down the field and didn't get it done. Just really proud of guys, though. We battled. The offensive line and D-line, just absolutely battled. I didn't feel a whole lot of pressure all night. I think those front five or six absolutely battled their ass off. Our receivers played so well and made so many big-time plays. Just got to find a way to finish.”

Clemson’s opportunity to finish their season found extended life late into Saturday, with Syracuse taking down Miami to send the Tigers to Charlotte.

Blake Miller didn’t know at the time that Clemson’s postseason chances have become much clearer, but he hopes his positive mindset can carry this group into a significant win.

“Obviously, no one likes to lose, Miller said. “You play this game to win games, and obviously, you didn't get that done today, but just trying to keep a positive mindset, learn from the things that did not go well today and the things that we need to improve on, and whatever our future holds for us that next game, learn from the things today and fix them.”

The mistakes against the Gamecocks were evident, but now the Tigers have another opportunity to course-correct back into the postseason.

The tone following South Carolina was certainly somber, but there will absolutely be joy found in another shot at the College Football Playoff.

