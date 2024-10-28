Clemson Offensive and Defensive MVPs and Honorable Mentions so far

David Hood by Senior Writer -

The championship phase of Clemson’s season begins now. With seven games in the books, five regular-season games, and the postseason to play, there might be as few as six to play or as many as 10, with an appearance in the ACC Championship Game and playing every weekend throughout the Playoffs. Before we set sail for the rest of the season, let’s put the first half to bed with the Offensive and Defensive MVPs and Honorable Mentions. OFFENSIVE MVP: Cade Klubnik Honestly, this was a tough call. Klubnik has played well. Running back Phil Mafah has been steady and the rock of the offense. Wide receiver Antonio Williams is playing the best football of his career. Tight end Jake Briningstool is setting records. The entire offensive line has changed Clemson’s offense for the better. However, whenever we spoke with someone about the outlook of the Tigers’ season back in July and August, the general answer was, “Clemson will go as far as Klubnik takes them.” To this date, that’s a Top 10 ranking with all of the goals still on the table. When Klubnik threw for 308 yards against Virginia, it marked his career-high third of the season and the sixth of his career. He has now recorded consecutive 300-yard passing games for the first time in his career. The junior became the first Clemson quarterback to throw multiple touchdown passes in six straight games since Trevor Lawrence in 2020. Klubnik has put up stellar numbers through seven games this season, completing 66.7 percent of his passes for 1,836 yards and 20 touchdowns (he threw for 19 all of last season) with just three interceptions, to go with 227 rushing yards and four more scores on the ground. He’s also mentioned in the Heisman Trophy conversation, and while it’s early, November will tell whether he stays in the conversation. My honorable mentions are Mafah, Williams and the OL. Brandon Rink: MVP is Klubnik, with HMs to Williams, Mafah, OL.

Grayson Mann: MVP is Cade Klubnik with HM’s - Antonio Williams, Phil Mafah, OL.

Nikki Hood: Klubnik is the MVP (with Williams as her 1A), OL, Mafah.

DEFENSIVE MVP: WADE WOODAZ We split on the defensive vote. I went with Woodaz, as did Nikki, while Brandon and Grayson each went with Terrell. I am the oldest, so I have the tiebreaker. Woodaz has been one of the bright spots on the defense, and in talking with an NFL scout at the Virginia game, I learned what the next level thinks of his play. “I think he can be the first linebacker off the board,” the scout said. “Next year.” That means Woodaz needs to come back next season and put up solid numbers as the defense leader. But that also means someone sees a lot of potential in what they see. Woodaz leads the defense with 53 tackles (Barrett Carter and R.J. Mickens each has 40), leads the team with 36 initial hits, and leads the team with 17 assists. He has 6.5 tackles for loss (tied with Sammy Brown for second and just a half-tackle behind Carter’s 7). He is also a dynamo on special teams, with four tackles (second in ST tackles). In other words, he’s been really good across the board. Oh, did I mention he also has three passes broken up? Did I mention he also leads the team with eight quarterback pressures? Carter has 40 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and three sacks with three passes broken up and four quarterback pressures. Mickens has 40 tackles, while Terrell is tied for third with 29 tackles, leading the team with eight passes broken up. Brandon Rink: MVP is Terrell with HMs to RJ Mickens, T.J. Parker, Woodaz.

Grayson Mann: MVP is Terrell with HMs to Carter, Woodaz, Parker.

Nikki Hood: MVP is Woodaz with HMs to Terrell, Mickens and Peter Woods.

