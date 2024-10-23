Clemson Midterm Grades: How the position groups have fared

TigerNet Staff by

The midterm grades are in. It’s a little past the season's mid-point, one game to be exact. But if you think and hope that Clemson makes it to the ACC Championship in Charlotte and take into consideration this week’s open date, it’s almost (almost) a perfect fit. How have the Clemson position groups fared this season? TigerNet’s David Hood and Grayson Mann take a look at each group and drop a letter grade for each. As always, we will start with the quarterbacks. QUARTERBACK Cade Klubnik’s first pass of the season was thrown at Phil Mafah’s feet for an incompletion and the rest of that day went about the same way. But experts like former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray said the day wasn’t as bad as people thought. Turns out Klubnik has been just fine. Or better than fine, as he’s vaulted himself into the Heisman conversation. He’s 11th nationally with a rating of 164.50, and he’s completed 146-of-219 passes (66.7 percent) for 1836 yards, 20 touchdowns and three interceptions. Those 20 touchdowns are tied for third nationally (with Jordan McCloud of Texas State) and behind Chandler Morris (23, North Texas) and Cam Ward (24, Miami). He’s also made plays with his feet. Backups Christopher Vizzina and Trent Pearman have been fine in backup roles. This is an easy grade.

GRADE: A

RUNNING BACKS

When it comes to the running back room, it is Phil Mafah’s world. We are just living in it. Mafah was advertised as the workhorse tailback for the Clemson offense, and he certainly has delivered. Currently, Mafah has rushed for 682 yards on 105 carries, finding the end zone six times. He is top 20 in the country in rushing and third in the ACC.

The Clemson rushing attack has been a strong factor within Garrett Riley’s offense, and has lightened the load for Klubnik, who’s had a stellar season of his own. It hasn’t been fully dominant, but Mafah is on pace for career highs in every category. He’s a leader in the running back room, teaching the next generation of Tiger backs.

The reserves at running back haven’t had the opportunities to fully make their mark, but that was to be expected in a Mafah-centric offense. In order for Clemson to continue this win streak, Mafah’s stellar season must continue.

GRADE: A

WIDE RECEIVERS

Not one of Clemson’s receivers rank in the top 100 nationally, and Antonio Williams checks in at 14th in just the Atlantic Coast Conference with 28 receptions for 393 yards and five touchdowns. Clemson receivers just aren’t having a great year, right? Wrong.

Blowouts have led to reserves playing more snaps, but Klubnik has a wealth of targets and distributes the ball to all of them. Freshman T.J. Moore is third (16-268) while Bryant Wesco has 11 receptions, but they cover 262 yards. Troy Stellato has taken advantage of his playing time and has 20 receptions for 223 yards. Seven receivers have double-digit receptions and 11 different players have caught at least five passes. Oh, and even better, these guys are blocking in the run game and the screen game.

GRADE: A-minus

TIGHT ENDS

Clemson’s tight end room has a bright present and future. Two years ago, Garrett Riley was asked about how he would utilize Jake Briningstool in his version of the air raid offense. His eyes lit up at the possibilities. There were flashes of what could be achieved in 2023, and it has become a reality this season. Seven games in, Briningstool has hauled in 29 catches for 327 yards and four touchdowns, becoming one of Klubnik’s go-to targets.

The success in the room isn’t limited to Briningstool, as Olsen Patt-Henry has come onto the scene as a reliable backup, finding the end zone three times. Much like the rest of the offense, the transformation of this position group has been sensational.

GRADE: A

OFFENSIVE LINE

Even though sacks allowed is not the best stat for the offensive line (sometimes a sack is on a running back -- sometimes on the quarterback), we can tell you that Klubnik has had a clean pocket much of the season and has been sacked just six times, which is good for 12th in the nation. Clemson also ranks in the Top 30 nationally in tackles for loss allowed, which means defenses are having a hard time getting into the backfield.

Tristan Leigh, Marcus Tate, Ryan Linthicum, Walker Parks, and Blake Miller are a solid starting five, but Harris Sewell has provided valuable snaps, as has Collin Sadler. This group is night-and-day better than it was a year ago.

GRADE: A

DEFENSIVE ENDS

Much like the running back room is headlined by Phil Mafah, the defensive ends have been following Peter Woods’ lead. It hasn’t been all glamour for this position, especially when Woods went down with a leg injury. T.J. Parker and Woods are a dynamic duo, combining for six sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

Behind those two, the drop-off leaves much to be desired. Jahiem Lawson got the nod in Woods’ absence and played serviceable against Florida State, but opposing offenses took advantage of the talent discrepancy.

In Woods’ absence, teams rushed for over 150 yards in multiple games, exposing a weakness that the Tiger defense had to discover. When the starters take the field, the product is greatly improved, but it hinges on the health at one of the more physical positions.

GRADE: C+

DEFENSIVE TACKLES

Much like the situation at defensive end, the product at times has been great. In other moments, not so much. DeMonte Capehart and Payton Page have led the way, each logging double-digit tackles for the tackles.

Still, the rushing attack has had issues at times filling the gap and making the right plays. This most notably has come against teams like Stanford, who ran an option attack that left the defense on their feet for a half. Clemson ranks 45th in the country in rushing defense, surrendering 130 yards per game on the ground. In the last three games, the Tigers have given up only 59 yards per game, showing greater improvement in October.

These numbers must continue to improve for the Tigers to compete with the best in the country in the postseason.

GRADE: B-

LINEBACKERS

The linebacker spot has been mostly good for the Tigers this season. There have been a few bad angles, lack of coverage, wrong run fits and a lack of gap integrity. But this group has also made plays and run sideline to sideline, and they’ve been much better over the last month.

Wade Woodaz has 49 tackles and ranks in the top 100 nationally, while Barrett Carter is 58th nationally in tackles for loss for 33 yards. Woodaz is right there with 6.5 tackles for loss for 32 yards. But here is the kicker, freshman linebacker Sammy Brown ranks right there with the nation’s leaders, sitting at 6.5 tackles for loss for 26 yards (good for 78th). The freshman has been a force when he’s been on the field, and he’s helped pick up the slack from the loss of Kobe McCloud.

GRADE: B+

SECONDARY

Clemson’s given up slightly more through the air, but the product on the field has been mostly impressive. This is led by Avieon Terrell, who has begun to cement himself as one of the top corners within the ACC. He’s squared off against Eric Ayomanor and Malachi Fields, and gotten the best of those matchups.

Terrell has also developed into a fantastic tackler, getting involved in the running game and ranking fifth on the team in tackles.

Moving past Terrell, Jeadyn Lukus played serviceable football in the corner opposite Terrell. The play hasn’t been perfect, but Terrell has played well enough to prevent a slim margin of error.

One thing the Tigers have done well as a secondary is they rank 15th nationally in opposing completion percentage at 55 percent. Virginia broke that average, with Tony Muskett and Anthony Colandrea completing 60 percent of their passes on Saturday.

The concern with this group is if injuries become a factor. Branden Strozier and Ashton Hampton received praise in fall camp for their competitive play, but the product on the field has been a mixed bag.

Overall, the secondary has done enough to put the Tigers in postseason contention entering November, but depth could be a concern in a long season.

GRADE: B

SPECIAL TEAMS

Antonio Williams is 20th nationally in punt returns with 11 for 112 yards (10.18 average). The Tigers haven’t allowed a long return in either punt return or kick return, and punter Aidan Swanson is cruising along with 23 punts for a 42.74 yards per punt average. Clemson simply hasn’t punted enough for him to qualify as a national leader, but if he did, he would be in the Top 50.

Kicker Nolan Hauser 12-of-14 on field goals, and that 85.7 percent success rate is good for 28th nationally. Hauser has also hit on 36-of-37 extra point attempts, meaning he’s hit on 48 of 51 of his kicks. That’s pretty good.

Robert Gunn has seen 45 of his 54 kickoffs go for touchbacks, which ranks him 15th nationally in percentage. However, his 45 touchbacks are second nationally (Caden Davis of Ole Miss has 47).

GRADE: A

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now