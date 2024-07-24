Clemson matchup 'a dream come true' for 2024 opponent

Grayson Mann

CHARLOTTE - A unique history will resurface in 2024. Clemson and Pittsburgh have met four times since 2016. In those four matchups, the pair have split those games, with plenty of drama in between. Whether it is James Connor taking shovel passes for great lengths in Death Valley or Travis Etienne’s opening touchdown in the ACC Championship, there’s no love lost between these squads. That goes especially for Clemson, who still holds a bitter taste from its last meeting with the Panthers. Behind Kenny Pickett’s 300 yards and two touchdowns, the Panthers got the best of Clemson, with DJ Uiagalelei throwing two interceptions in the losing effort. There aren’t many remaining players from that 2021 matchup to reflect on that history, but tight end Gavin Bartholomew keeps that memory fresh. “We got the best of them in my freshman year,” Bartholomew said. “It was awesome. Coming in as a freshman and having an atmosphere like that wasn’t like anything I’d ever experienced. To have this matchup back excites me for the challenge.” Pittsburgh's 2021 season is undoubtedly looked back on very fondly. The Panthers carried that momentum to an ACC Championship title against Wake Forest, winning the first ACC crown in program history. Today, however, the Panthers are trying to dig out of the hole that saw them finish near the bottom of the conference. For Bartholomew, he views the Panthers' recipe for success as simple as doing the little things right. “It really comes down to doing our job,” Bartholomew said. “When you look at the tape from last year, we really lost all of those games. We didn’t do our job, which ultimately led to many losses. I promise you that won’t happen this year. We will do our job and win a lot of football games.” One of Pittsburgh’s new additions in 2023 is looking to help change the course of the Panthers’ recent misfortunes. Donovan McMillon, who transferred to Pittsburgh from Florida in 2023, may not have had the opportunity to face the Tigers yet but is still very familiar with their history. McMillon grew up a Florida State fan and is looking forward to being in control of the outcome against a former team he grew up rooting against. “I grew up a Florida State fan,” McMillon said. “I went to the Rose Bowl against Auburn. I saw Kelvin Benjamin’s game-winning touchdown. I grew up watching Clemson play and rooting for them to lose. Having the opportunity to play Clemson is a dream come true. I’ve dreamed of playing them my whole life, and playing a team that’s been one of the best in the ACC is exciting. I’m excited for the challenge.” For Pittsburgh, the Tigers will be a roadblock in reaching the top of the conference once again. If you ask the Pitt players, their goal is to have history repeat itself.

