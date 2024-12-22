Clemson made the decision to put the game in Klubnik's hands

David Hood by Senior Writer -

AUSTIN – Dabo Swinney says Cade Klubnik always gives the Tigers a chance. Klubnik was 26-of-43 for 336 yards and three touchdowns in the 38-24 loss to the Longhorns Saturday night in the College Football Playoffs. Klubnik also used his legs to effect – the box score will show just five rushing yards, but in college football sacks are counted against rushing yardage. Clemson gained the most yards and passing yards against Texas all season, and the second-most points, and Swinney smiled when he was asked about Klubnik’s play. “Yeah, how many people get that many yards on that group? They're really good. We missed a few of opportunities to punch it in right there on fourth and one. We think we had it if we stayed outside and kind of cut in, but we just didn't get it done,” Swinney said. “He's just a competitor. That kid, he's one of the guys that spoke up in there and just talked about, he said this is the most fun he's ever had playing football this team, this year. “Most fun he's ever had. Pretty strong statement. I think that speaks to the closeness of this group. But he's an unbelievable player, number one. Great young man, he's just grown into this amazing leader. Really close group. You're just never out of it with him. He'll always give you a chance.” Swinney said the coaches made the decision at halftime to put the ball in Klubnik’s hands and let the Texas native make plays. “We just played kind of two minute tempos. We just put it in Number 2's hands, and he made plays, receivers made plays, tight ends made plays,” Swinney said. “We had just enough run game mixed in there, just enough. But I mean, you're down 18 points. For the opening drive, they had like a 7 1/2 minute drive or something like that. So pretty much down 18 points, you've pretty much got to go all tempo. I thought he did a really good job in the second half, we held them to 10 points. Just such a hole. “I think we won the second half. Is my math right? 14-10, whatever it was. That part was good, but missed a couple of opportunities. Just put it in Cade's hands and said we're going to have to let it rip. Make some plays and play fast. A lot of tempo because we're not getting many possessions. Then the guys just made plays.” Offensive coordinator Garrett Riley didn’t mince words when talking about his quarterback and the rest of the offense. “I mean, this team and this group of guys that we have, they're damn fighters, that's for sure,” Riley said. “With this one (Klubnik) leading the way and being at the forefront of that, just super proud of him and his resiliency, his ability to fight, his ability to have a short term memory, which is a very special thing, playing his position, good or bad. This kid just absolutely played his ass off tonight and this season. He knows I'm very, very proud of him.”

