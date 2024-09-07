Clemson lineman Tristan Leigh holds steady confidence heading into home opener

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Last saturday’s results tell us one thing. Tristan Leigh’s confidence echoes something else. One of the more significant storylines heading into the 2024 season was the improvement of the Clemson offensive line. It was one of the offense's greatest weaknesses last fall, and Dabo Swinney brought in reinforcements to address it. Matt Luke has certainly provided that assistance. Despite Saturday’s result and one viral moment in which Colin Sadler and Marcus Tate ran into each other, the general consensus is that the line has already improved. Cade Klubnik had time to survey the field and make his reads, and he wasn’t under constant duress. The battle within the trenches ultimately went to Georgia, which scored 28 points in the second half to clobber the Tigers in the Atlanta opener. Three points on the scoreboard would indicate no progress has been made, but there were bright spots in the losing effort. Leigh especially recognizes this, boasting the same confidence in this group that he had before the team took the field against the Bulldogs. “I think we're extremely confident,” Leigh said. “I mean, you watch the tape. They're a great defense and a great team. They had a great game plan and scheme, but I saw a lot of opportunities out there. I saw guys playing hard. I saw guys believing in each other. So I'm just as confident in this offense as I was before the game.” One of the areas heavily reported in the offseason was Luke’s consistent energy in practice, treating each second they had on the field like it was the final ticks of the National Championship. In his debut coaching for Clemson, Leigh saw more of the same. “He has great energy,” Leigh said. “He's always reminding us on key points. He remembers just things like little tidbits, but he's very composed. You can just feel his experience. He's been there. He's probably seen every single situation. He's been in every type of game he's been in four quarters, with the last game-ending touchdowns. He's seen everything. So, honestly, his composure gives confidence, and he makes it obvious that he believes in us. And when you can feel that, I mean there's nothing you wouldn't do for that man. So, there's nothing I wouldn't do for that man. So yeah, you just feel his confidence and composure, but he's into the game. He loves it. He loves football.” Luke isn’t the only one with a strong connection to football. To get to moments like these, Leigh had to play the long road. Last year, he arrived as someone trying to hold on as the secured starter. This season, however, he wears his confidence on his sleeve, much like his position coach. Even in defeat, Leigh appreciates being in every moment, positive or negative. “It means a lot,” Leigh said. “Nothing ever good isn't work for, you know what I'm saying? So I feel I am grateful for the time I got to learn behind Jordan, the time I got to learn and just watch how people operate, what the everyday process looks like, how you should practice, how you should be intentional in meetings, the right questions you should ask to get the information you need. But I'm just grateful. Honestly, I'm grateful I got the perspective of being on both sides of that. I've been that scout team, power our guy, and then now I'm a starter. So I've seen both sides, and I loved it all. I love the process of all of it. “I'm grateful for all of it. It's a blessing.”

