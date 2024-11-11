Clemson defensive leader says Tigers responded to Swinney's challenge

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

After giving up 33 points in their loss against Louisville, Clemson’s defense responded by holding Virginia Tech to one offensive touchdown in the game, which came in the final two minutes, to help the Tigers get a 24-14 win and keep their chances alive for a trip to Charlotte. Sophomore defensive end T.J. Parker was proud of the way the defense responded to head coach Dabo Swinney’s challenge to bounce back after the loss to the Cardinals. “Coach Swinney challenged us early this week to bounce back from that loss, and I’m super excited and I’m pleased with the way we played tonight. We played with courage,” Parker said. "We played with effort. We (were) flying to the ball. I just love the way we played even when we faced adversity. Even when we faced adversity, we kept playing. We kept talking to each other … “I’m super proud of how we played. Obviously, we got things to correct, just going to the next.” Clemson’s defense kept the Tigers in the game. For the first time since the Georgia loss to begin the season, Clemson failed to score any points in the first half. The Tigers went into the half down seven points and responded with 24 points in the second half. Parker said the energy from the defense helped fuel the offense to get them going and secure the win. “Offense had to get it going, but we (were) right there. We (were) honing it and the way we played, it brought courage, and it brought energy to the offense. That’s what we (were) talking about in there, how the way we played inspired them to continue to play hard, too,” Parker said. “So, big ups to the offense. They had a great second half, and I’m thankful, and I’m happy as a defense we played a great game.” Freshmen were key in this victory. True freshman linebacker Sammy Brown led the team in tackles (eight) and solo tackles (five), as well as tackles for loss (2.5). In addition, he had the only sack of the game for the Clemson defense. Fellow true freshman, cornerback Ashton Hampton, recorded his second career interception against the Hokies. His pick set up a touchdown by senior tight end Jake Briningstool, who broke the all-time Clemson receptions record by a tight end on that play. “I’m happy (with) how (Brown and Hampton) played, and I’m happy with how they stepped up. Those two guys are key players to our defense, and they’re young, which is amazing,” Parker said. “They have a lot to learn and I’m just proud of the step they took forward today. There’s a lot to work on and keep pushing those guys to keep playing better.”

