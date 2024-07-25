Clemson defense "tired of the disrespect," ready to change perception

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CHARLOTTE - Clemson’s perception has undoubtedly changed. One side of the ball has noticed and is ready to set the record straight. That’s precisely the approach the Clemson defense took at Thursday’s ACC Media Kickoff session. The unit ranked in the top ten in total defense to end the 2023 season. Despite this, the team failed to win ten games for the first time in over a decade. Nationally, the program’s status as a title contender has slowly fallen off. Barrett Carter is tired of the chatter. He told the media in attendance he was ready to change the narrative. “We see everything. We keep receipts,” Carter said. “We are tired of the disrespect. We know we've had dudes the past couple of years, and we've fallen short in those years, so we're tired of that disrespect. So it's time for us to show what Clemson's about and bring Clemson back up to the top.” How does a defense that was ultimately successful on its side of the ball continue to grow? If you ask Carter, it is all about cleaning up the little things that will make the most significant difference. “We were good last year,” Carter said. “There was a lot of meat on the bone. With all the mental errors and communication mistakes, we should have been higher than that. That’s the thing we all know. We have to earn it every day, and I’m excited to see what we do this year.” Carter isn’t the only one who shares high emotions about what this defense will be able to accomplish. RJ Mickens also decided to return for a final year at Clemson. Wes Goodwin said last week Clemson needed to get back to dynasty mode, and Mickens told TigerNet the Tigers have to get back to playing gritty football. “I don’t know if hungry is the right word,” Mickens told TigerNet. “We are starving. I’m excited to see the work that’s being put in. We have to get back to that grit. We need to get back to that grit where we only need to kick a field goal to win. We were in the top ten in the country in defense, but that’s not good enough.” Like Carter, Mickens shared in Carter’s sentiment that the details for Clemson will matter more than ever. For 2024, the Tigers will have much to prove to return to the national stage. They’ve heard the chatter. Clemson wants to get back to a championship level and earn some respect back along the way.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now