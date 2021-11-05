Clemson coach hailed as hero after helping rescue crews at scene of fatal wreck

David Hood by Senior Writer -

LIBERTY – A local firefighter calls Clemson assistant football coach Brandon Streeter a hero after Streeter waited on firefighters to reach the scene of a fatal wreck and then helped rescue crews ferry equipment down an embankment as they tried to reach those who they had hoped were survivors.

A great-grandmother and her great-grandson were killed after a car and truck collided in Pickens County on 123 near Liberty. A truck ran into the back of their Ford Fiesta on Highway 123 Thursday around 6:45 p.m. Four other people were injured in the accident and sent to the hospital, including the driver of the truck.

Streeter is in his 14th full season at Clemson overall in 2021, including his playing career and tenures as a graduate assistant and full-time assistant coach. He returned to Clemson as the recruiting coordinator and quarterbacks coach in December 2014.

Streeter was at the scene of the accident when rescue crews arrived.

“He was on the scene before we got there,” said Lieutenant Elijah Reynolds of the Liberty Fire Department. “When we got there, his truck was already parked. I saw it when I pulled in. I was working one of the other vehicles away from the embankment, and when the helicopter came in I saw someone come over to move the truck and realized it was Coach Streeter.”

Reynolds, who was the shift supervisor Thursday, said he has known Streeter for a long time.

“Back when I was a student in Ms. Williams’ fifth-grade class at Central Elementary, he was the quarterback at Clemson,” Reynolds said. “I recognized him right away, and I said, ‘Coach Streeter?’ And he said, ‘Yes sir?’ And I told him he was my student teacher a long time ago.”

Streeter stepping in at the scene stood out to the rescue crew.

“My brother was working on the vehicle down the embankment, and he said that Coach Streeter was awesome in helping on that part of the scene,” Reynolds said. “That car was at least 30 yards down a steep embankment, and my brother told me that Coach Streeter helped them move a lot of equipment up and down that embankment. He said that Coach Streeter jumped in there without thinking and did whatever they told him to do. He said that Coach Streeter helped them move things from the truck down to the crew to help them stabilize the vehicle. He ran back and forth multiple times.”

Reynolds said most of the firefighters had no idea who was helping – to them he was just another citizen in a Clemson shirt.

“My brother didn’t realize it until the end,” Reynolds said. “To them, he was just another citizen. We don’t really have people stop to help like that. Not to that extent. Sometimes if there is a wreck people will stop. But to have someone help like that is extremely rare. The firemen were tripping out when they found out who it was. They said he just jumped in there and did everything they told him to do. He was listening to everything they said and helping out.”

Reynolds said that Streeter was an asset to the workers on scene.

“To use the word hero? Yeah, I would say that,” he said. “He went above and beyond, especially as a citizen. And I told my guys when it was over, that even though this season has been rough and I know he’s had a lot going on, it’s great to know that he is human, just like us. And when it came time to help, he didn’t hesitate.”

Streeter downplayed his actions in a statement to Tigernet.

"Happened to be driving near the accident and was just helping any way I could," Streeter said. "Very sad and tragic accident."

An investigation is ongoing into the wreck and there is a GoFundMe page for a family affected.