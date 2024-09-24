Christian Ingram details Clemson offer, visit and relationship with Nick Eason

Nick Eason has had his eye on Christian Ingram since the spring, and now Ingram has an offer. Clemson’s defensive line class for the 2025 recruiting cycle took a hit last week when Isaiah Campbell withdrew his commitment. The good news is that Eason has been in contact with Ingram (6-6, 280) Out of the blue, Clemson needed a defensive tackle in its 2025 class when Campbell decommitted. It didn’t take defensive line coach Nick Eason long to react. Easton took a visit in May to see Ingram, who plays at Covington (GA) Newton. “Over the spring, Coach Eason came to the school and saw me,” Ingram said. “He followed up with me, but I didn’t have the game film yet. The year before that, I had just started playing, so that was more like a learning year for me. He was like, he would check back when the season starts to see how I’m doing. He thought that I was developing with what I’ve been working on so far, and he said he liked what he saw. He talked to Coach Dabo (Swinney), and I came down there for a visit.” Ingram picked a good time to visit – he was on campus for last Saturday’s 59-35 beatdown of NC State. The first-team defensive line harried the quarterback and stopped the Pack running game. It was before the game, however, when Ingram received the news of an offer. “Going into the visit, I didn’t have the offer,” Ingram said. “When I first got down, I was walking with Coach Eason, and he took me through the facilities. That was pretty fun. I got a chance to talk with Coach Dabo, and he told me they really like how I’ve been developing, how I’ve been playing so far, and they would like to offer me.” Ingram is new to the defensive line – he began his career in 2023 as a tight end. However, Eason sees potential and Ingram has quickly developed a bond with the Tigers’ defensive tackles coach. “My relationship with Coach Eason has definitely been building,” Ingram said. “He checks on me all the time. I actually hopped on a Zoom before and went over a few schemes they were doing. We just talk a lot and he’s always checking on me. As far as their D-line, I like how they run the D-linemen out there. Coach Eason definitely gets guys right straight out of high school for sure, and I like that.” So, now with the offer from Clemson, the Tigers are a factor with Ingram. “They are definitely one of my top schools out of Georgia, ‘Bama and Florida Gators,” he said. “They are definitely one of my top schools up there for sure.” Ingram has also visited Auburn and will go to Alabama this Saturday. He is talking with Georgia about an official visit on October 5th and has one set with Vanderbilt for October 19th. He said he and Eason plan to talk this week about an official visit with the Tigers. He also wants to schedule an official visit with Alabama.

