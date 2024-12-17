Carter: 'It’s truly us against the world' in Clemson CFP bid

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON -Barrett Carter is not ready for his college career to be over and is planning to end his journey victorious in Atlanta on Mon. Jan. 20 in the National Championship. “My mindset is I’m getting ready to play four more games or however many it is," Carter said. "So, I have no plan whatsoever of just being ready for my season to end, being ready for my last game at Clemson. (I) plan for my last game to be the National Championship. So, that’s not going to happen unless we beat Texas. But, my mindset is (we) got to play for four more weeks or however long it is. So, that’s just my mindset.” Clemson’s season started in Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Georgia with a lopsided loss, so getting to the National Championship would be full circle for the Tigers. Their journey to even be in this position was improbable after their regular season finale against South Carolina when they lost 17-14. However, Syracuse gave Clemson a second chance by defeating Miami, knocking them out of the ACC Championship and allowing the Tigers to take that second spot in the game. The Tigers jumped out to an early 14-0 lead and were up by 17 points on SMU at halftime, the Mustangs came back with a vengeance and the game appeared destined for overtime until true freshman kicker Nolan Hauser made a 56-yard field goal to send Clemson to the College Football Playoff. Carter diagnosed some of the late issues that they hope to fix in Saturday's game with the Longhorns (4 p.m./TNT-MAX). “I feel like we did a good job just playing complementary football, all three phases - offense, defense and special teams. Fourth quarter, defensively, we just weren’t executing the calls," said Carter. "In a championship game, players are going to make plays. But, a lot of the stuff that was happening was on us as a defense, technical stuff and just executing. But, I would say that’s the main thing that comes down to, just got to execute whatever play’s called and guys are going to make plays. We know that when you play at this level. But, we just failed to execute for four quarters and SMU’s also a great team. (They) had dudes all over the field, and they (started) making more plays in the second half. But, we just have to do a better job of finishing." Carter says the team is embracing a mantra straight from the Tigers' head coach. "After Nolan hit the field goal, I went to grab the sign, and I’m like, ‘What am I going to write this time?’ Then, it just came to my head that Coach Swinney said that, so I just went with ‘Us against the world’, and we truly believe that’s our mindset within (the) team. Everyone likes to hate on Clemson for some reason. We don’t get it. But, it’s truly us against the world. But, that’s just how we like it,” Carter said. This is the Tigers’ first time in the playoffs since 2020, when they lost in the first round of the four-team playoffs to Ohio State. Many players on Clemson’s current roster have never experienced the playoffs. Given that this is the first 12-team playoff, Clemson’s return to the playoffs comes at a historic time in college football, which is something Carter is excited to be a part of. “It’s what we expected to do. So, that’s what we’ve been working for all offseason, not just to make it to the playoffs but just keep fighting round-by-round, day-by-day and just finish strong, finish on top. So, the energy’s been great within the guys. We’ve attacked every single day … This is what we expected to do (since) the day we started,” Carter said. “We just have full belief in that and know that as long as we put in the time, the effort and all the scary hours, we’ll end up back in Atlanta. So, we’re not going to get there unless we beat Texas. So, we just got to take it day-by-day, week-by-week. But, that’s the plan (is to) end up back in Atlanta, not just a second time but a third time as well.”

