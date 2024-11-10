Cade Klubnik ‘exhausted’ after gutty win, but he wouldn’t have it any other way

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

BLACKSBURG, Virginia - After a tough loss at home to Louisville last week, junior quarterback Cade Klubnik and the Tigers rebounded to defeat Virginia Tech 24-14 in a hard-fought, defense-dominated game. The Hokies jumped out to a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter after they returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown. That would be the only score of the first half for either team. Despite being in a seven-point hole going into halftime, Klubnik said Clemson felt good going into the locker room because the players had confidence in each other and knew what they needed to do to win the game. “We felt great in this locker room at halftime. We knew we were marching on them and just had to go have a good second half, and we did,” Klubnik said. “Just confidence in the guys around us. We know what we can do, and we knew that we had been (putting) 10 plus play drives together and just (didn’t) really finish them whenever we needed to and get in field goal range. So, but we knew we could. We knew what we were doing and you got to have confidence in the guys around you.” Coming out of halftime, one adjustment Klubnik said the Tigers made was to attack Virginia Tech more downfield. He had taken some shots downfield, once to redshirt sophomore Antonio Williams and twice to true freshman T.J. Moore. However, Clemson found more success on the ground with graduate running back Phil Mafah versus in the air in the first half. Mafah made the Hokies respect the run, allowing Klubnik to continue to take those shots downfield in the second half. “Definitely just wanted to really attack them a little bit more downfield. They were really starting to creep up a lot in their corners and the nickels and safeties. So, (we) wanted to get a little bit more (shots) downfield,” Klubnik said. “You saw that early with the one to Antonio and (two) to TJ (early). So, that was big and definitely, they were just kind of jumping everything. So, (wanted) to attack them.” One of those shots downfield was a 41-yard touchdown to Moore, which marked Moore’s fourth receiving touchdown of the year. That play was the highlight of the game as Klubnik was nearly sacked by a free rusher, used his hand to keep himself upright, spun around and found Moore for the touchdown. Klubnik said he was close to going down on the play, but it showed his stability training in the offseason paying off. “I was close. I don’t think I would have made that play a year ago. I think that just, shout out (strength and conditioning assistant) Ben Batson and just the way I’ve been able to just kind of get stronger and faster and stabilization. That was something I worked on a lot this offseason. So, that was definitely a play I don’t think I would have been able to make a year ago and shout out TJ (for) getting open,” Klubnik said. “So, it was big time and then (redshirt junior offensive lineman) Ryan Linthicum … He’s six yards downfield, and he realizes that. He sees me scrambling, and he runs back so that he’s not lining downfield. So, that’s an incredible play by him and that’s really just a smart play by him. It’s pretty fun.” Besides keeping No. 23 Clemson in the ACC Championship conversation after No. 4 Miami’s loss to Georgia Tech, this win for the Tigers was historic for another reason. Senior tight end Jake Briningstool broke Clemson’s all-time record for receptions by a tight end by his 12-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter to extend the Tigers’ lead against the Hokies. They would later extend that lead to 24-7 with a 34-yard field goal from freshman kicker Nolan Hauser. The victory allows them to carry some momentum into their final conference game of the season against No. 23 Pittsburgh on Saturday, Nov. 16 (noon/ESPN). “So happy for this win. This isn’t an easy place to come play and just so happy for this win and just a gutty win, very heartfelt,” Klubnik said. “But, I’m mentally and physically exhausted and (that’s) how I want to finish every Saturday, put my body on the line and give it all I have and then get better by next Saturday and go play again.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now