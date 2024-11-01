It looks like they want plenty of recruiting talent to witness the first steps of that process.

Highlighted by Bryce Perry-Wright of Buford (Georgia), who currently has several top schools vying for his services, will give Clemson another look Saturday night.

Several Tiger pledges will also be on site for the matchup against Louisville. Four-star products Ari Watford and Brayden Jacobs are two of the many 2025 commitments who will make another trip to the upstate.

Several prospects within the class of 2026 are beginning to narrow down their lists, and a successful trip to Death Valley could shape the future of the Clemson program.

With the announcement of Jordan Young’s commitment coming this weekend and Gavin Blanchard’s flip to Clemson, it looks to be a massive weekend for recruiting in Tiger Town.

Here is the official list:

4-star DE Ari Watford, Norfolk (VA) Maury (2025)*

4-star LB Logan Anderson, Fyffe (AL) Fyffe (2025)*

4-star OT Brayden Jacobs, Alpharetta (GA) Milton (2025)*

3-star OT Easton Ware, Lynchburg (VA) Liberty Christian Academy (2025)*

3-star WR Juju Preston. Woodbridge (VA) Freedom (2025)*

3-star DL Makhi Williams-Lee, Atlanta (GA) Lakeside (2025)*

4-star DL Bryce Perry-Wright, Buford (GA) Buford (2026)

4-star DB Chaston Smith, Chattanooga (TN) McCallie (2026)

4-star LB Kaden Henderson, Tampa (FL) Jesuit (2026)

4-star DB Kaiden Hall, Milton (FL) Milton (2026)

4-star DB Samari Matthews, Cornelius (NC) Williams Amos Hough (2026)

4-star OG Chancellor Barclay, Orlando (FL) First Academy (2026)

3-star QB Brock Bradley, Birmingham (AL) Spain Park (2026)*

4-star WR Cederian Morgan, Alexander City (AL) Benjamin Russell (2026)

3-star OT Brody Smith, Maryville (TN) Maryville (2026)

4-star ATH Shavar Young Jr., Knoxville (TN) Webb School (2026)*

4-star OT Ekene Ogboko, Durham (NC) South Garner (2026)

DE Dre Quinn, Norcross (GA) Greater Atlanta Christian School (2026)

DL James Morrow, Burford (GA) Burford (2026)

WR Kylen Johnson, Gadsen (AL) Coosa Christian (2028)

* Clemson commit