Briningstool uses NIL to help support his hero in fight with arthritis

David Hood

CLEMSON – Jake Briningstool was born with a built-in best friend, and every time he takes the field, that best friend is never far from his thoughts. Briningstool is three games into his final season for the Tigers, and there’s no doubt that the NFL awaits when his college career comes to an end. And every weekend since he’s been at Clemson – since he started playing sports – his family has been in the stands supporting him. Jake, his father Tony, mother Tricia, sister Julia, and brother Mitch are close despite the miles that separate them during the week, and for Jake, family is what it’s all about. Every time he takes the field, he writes his family’s initials into the tape on his arms and wrist. “Family is really important to all of us. I think that's just a core value that we grew up with and I think is stretched into our extended family, our aunts and uncles,” Briningstool told TigerNet. “We're all really supportive of each other. They’re all really supportive of me and my career and what I've been able to accomplish. But I think the biggest thing is just loving each other, being there for each other and just having that support system. And my brother is my built-in best friend.” Mitch is two years older than Jake and has lived with rheumatoid arthritis for most of his life. “He has struggled with it since he was two years old. It's something that affects his life every day,” Jake said of Mitch. “Our family does a really good job of just supporting him, trying to help him through it. It's limited him a lot. You can see the pain he wakes up in, it’s in the way he moves, the way he walks. You can tell something's wrong, but I think the biggest thing with him is just how he carries himself, goes throughout life. The attitude he brings. He attacks every day. He can do everything, and in his mind, he has no limitations. So, he's not thinking that something's wrong with him or anything. It's just inspiring to me how he carries himself, how he attacks every day and goes throughout his life.” The Arthritis Foundation of Tennessee held its Dinner of Champions last week in Franklin, Tennessee, and Jake used NIL funds to purchase a table for his parents. “They had a dinner that my parents and a couple of my former teammates’ parents also attended along with them. So, it was just a good cause, something that I support really well,” Briningstool said. “And I love my brother, so I'd do anything to support him and help him out. I've been blessed to acquire some money, and I think the biggest thing for me was just using it in a positive way, in a way that my brother would feel supported, in a way that my parents could enjoy. They had a good time at the gala. They went with my former teammates’ parents, and they all had a good time. It was pretty cool.” Jake said he understood at an early age how much family means, and that was reinforced when he went through the recruiting process. His dad, Tony, played linebacker at Michigan State from 1987-92, and both of his grandparents were Spartans. His grandparents went to Michigan St. His cousin, Garrett Briningstool, worked with Tom Izzo and the Spartan basketball team. His sister Julia is currently at Michigan St., and Jake lived in East Lansing, going to Michigan St. camps until 2012. His first offer was from Michigan St., but the family let him choose his own course. “They (Michigan St.) were my first Power Five offer coming out of my sophomore year. I think we visited up there plenty of times. We had a lot of good connections up there, but I think they're going through a coaching change at the time,” Briningstool said. “The biggest thing for me was just trying to figure out the spot that fit me. I think one cool thing about my parents was they didn't put any pressure on me to choose Michigan State. They didn't put any pressure on me to do any of that. The only thing they said is I couldn't visit Michigan. That was the only limitation they put on my recruit recruitment. But I think just allowing me to go into an open mind, allowing me to decide freely when I was getting recruited, I think was the biggest thing. And they were really supportive of me throughout that time.” Tony and Tricia make sure they are there to support their children, even if it means putting miles on the car or taking early morning flights. Why? Because of family, of course. “They go all over the place. One of our core values is family, and that is really important to us,” Briningstool said. “I have five people in my family, and we're all really close, really tight with each other. I think just supporting one another and being there for each other is a big thing that we grew up doing and continue to do today. My sister, she's up in Michigan State. My parents are empty nesters now, so they're trying to find time to fill their time, and they love coming to the games. They love going up to Michigan State, supporting her, supporting my brother. We'll stay together forever.” However, the conversation about family always returns to Mitch and how much big brother means to little brother. “If he didn't have this condition, I think he'd be a star athlete just like myself,” Briningstool said. “But I think just seeing him battle that, the way he attacks every day in pain, the way he just is able to still carry himself with courage keeps me going. He's a warrior, honestly. I think he's just a testament to his hard work. He's a motivator for me, somebody that I support and love deeply. I want to do everything for him.” NOTE: The Briningstool family is joining the Arthritis Foundation's Jingle Bell Run, where you can race in pajamas or a costume or simply donate to a good cause. To join Team Mitch, simply click here to donate or join in the fun.

