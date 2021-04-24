Brent Venables once again looking at a Michigan defender

Clemson reached into the state of Michigan a few years ago for a defensive talent, and now Brent Venables is looking back at the Wolverine State for another defensive lineman in Alex VanSumeren.

The Tigers took Ruke Orhorhoro out of Michigan in the 2019 recruiting, and now Venables and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates are looking for the next Christian Wilkins-Dexter Lawrence-Bryan Bresee type of talent to fill the middle of their line in future seasons. One prospect they like for that is VanSumeren (6-3 300), a defensive tackle out of Essexville, Michigan.

Tuesday VanSumeren, a former Michigan commitment, announced his top ten, and Clemson was on the list.

“They’ve got a great program, a great coaching staff,” VanSumeren said. “They’ve offered about 50 guys in the country. It’s a great opportunity. The way they develop their players, they seem like really good people. They talk about their faith in Christ Our Lord and everything. They just seem like they’ve got a good thing going on there.”

VanSumeren is working on a June unofficial visit date with Clemson. He’s not sure if that will be for the Elite Retreat Weekend June 11th or another weekend. In the meantime, he’s had numerous Zoom sessions with the coaches and has taken multiple virtual visits.

“Main thing is just talking to the coaches and getting to know them,” VanSumeren said. “Coach Venables, talk to him a lot. Coach Bates. Mainly I’ve just been building a relationship with them. When they offered me, they said they needed a twitchy, strong, quick D-linemen on the interior. They said I reminded them of Christian Wilkins and Bryan Bresee, kind of a mixture of them.”

The rest of his top ten are Auburn, Penn State, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Arizona, Michigan State, Alabama, Indiana and Oregon. VanSumeren’s brother recently transferred to Michigan State from Michigan.

His plan now is to line up official visits with five of the schools in the next week, and he also plans to visit the other five schools unofficially. He’d like to make his decision in August before the start of his senior season.

According to MaxPreps stats, in his three seasons of high school football, VanSumeren has compiled 237 tackles and 26 sacks in 28 games. He’s rated a four-star in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 16 defensive tackle nationally and the No. 4 prospect in Michigan.