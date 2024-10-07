Breaking down the Clemson defense with Dabo Swinney

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson’s defense is still improving at a few positions, but two of the linebackers are playing at a high level. The Tigers gave up just 120 total yards – and zero rush yards – through three quarters of Saturday’s 29-13 victory over Florida State. The defense gave up 130 total yards in the final quarter, but starting linebackers Barrett Carter and Wade Woodaz registered ten tackles apiece. Carter added a sack, and Woodaz was credited with a tackle for loss. Head coach Dabo Swinney said he wasn’t surprised. “Yeah, I mean just like we expected them to. I mean we've been talking about those guys all spring, all summer, all camp,” Swinney said. “Just two really, really good players and great leaders. Unbelievably committed guys to their team, to Clemson and they're playing really well. Not that they're perfect, there's certain things like the 3rd-and-13 is a straight drop back and they have to get more air on it. There's things they have to do better too, but they're playing a really high level of winning football for us. Really proud of them.” The Tigers were able to get defensive lineman Peter Woods out on the field, and the good news is Woods reported in as healthy after the game. “Yeah, it was big. We limited his snaps. I think he played about 20 plays,” Swinney said. “We limited his reps, and we progressed him last week, but he didn't get all the good on good. He got his first really good on good Wednesday, and then he took all the reps on Thursday from a team script standpoint. So I think he felt really good after the game. I think that was the biggest thing is getting back out there playing. Just the bump and grind of a football game and he came out of it feeling good. So, I think that's a real positive and that's one thing he talked to me about after the game was he's just looking forward to really just getting back in his routine and really being able to have a full week of football practice. “That's what it takes to be able to play well on Saturdays. He's still a young player. It's not like he's some four-year guy around here. He's still a young player and he needs some reps and needs some practice and he's kind of been on the shelf for a few weeks. It was good for him, and I think he came out of it with even more confidence going into this week.” Woods even spent a few snaps at defensive tackle, but Swinney backed off on saying that Woods would move back to his original position. “We're going to put the best players on the field. The plan hasn't changed since the first game,” Swinney said. “Y'all just forgetting that Peter's been out since first half of the App St. game. “So we're not doing anything different than what we've done from the beginning. Peter, he's going to play outside and inside. That's what he's going to do all along.” However, Swinney is pleased with the progress of defensive ends Jahiem Lawson, Cade Denhoff, and A.J. Hoffler. “Really pleased with the progress that Jahiem's made. He had some really nice plays. He's playing with some confidence, he's playing with a lot of juice, and it was good to see Denhoff get back on track,” he said. “I thought he played well, did some good things. Hoffler's just a guy that needs to keep getting a bunch of reps. He's just a second-year player, but he's really a first-year guy. He didn't get a lot of snaps last year, and Jahiem is a third-year guy. I think we've got a nice little group that's come along. Jahiem is playing with a lot of confidence, and we’re going to see it grow week in and week out. Definitely doing some good stuff in a pass-rush standpoint and every down as well. So it's just good to get all the guys back in the fold and hopefully we can get Stephilyan (Green) back this week. He's the guy we miss, but Peter's the guy you'll continue to see wherever we need him.” Freshman cornerback Ashton Hampton also flashed against the Seminoles. “We're really proud of him. He's a guy we have confidence in. That's why we're playing him in critical situations. He's still a young guy, and we're just trying to bring him along at a good healthy pace, but proud of him,” Swinney said. “He had some good poise to him last night and I thought he came in and did some good things and made a big tackle. Played the technique the way we wanted to play it and the situation that we were in within the game. Just going to be a really, really good player. Really, really excited about his progress and what we think he can become.” However, the rotation at nickel is not settled, and the coaches are working to find the best combination. Khalil Barnes is spending his time at safety, and while Ronan Hanafin earned a snap at the nickel spot, the night belonged to Shelton Lewis and Sherrod Covil. “Those are two guys that both coming back from injuries and both are really learning a new position right there and doing some good things,” Swinney said. “Covil has obviously missed a lot of time, but he's just getting better and better. And then Shelton obviously played a ton for us last year, mostly all corner. He's still working at corner as well, but we've really been trying to push it. They're just battling and doing some good things, doing some things they need to do better as well. And just kind of a work in progress right there. But we're constantly evaluating our personnel and holding these guys accountable week in and week out. And you make adjustments as you need, but we like that. We like the guys we have.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now