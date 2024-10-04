Big-time 2026 prospect Leo Delaney feels at home and like a priority at Clemson

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Matt Luke is already making waves in the 2026 recruiting class. Four-star offensive tackle Leo Delaney (6-6 280) of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School was back at Clemson last Saturday to see the Tigers defeat Stanford. Delaney also visited Clemson for a game last season and for a junior day last March. Delaney detailed his biggest takeaway from the visit. “Every time I go up there, the whole place just feels like a big family,” Delaney said. “I think that’s my favorite part about the program. The culture of the place is amazing. Everyone is just so welcoming. Every time I visit it just feels like home. That’s my biggest takeaway.” Delaney has emerged as one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the country with an offer featuring most Power Four programs. He said the messaging he gets from Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Luke is clear. “They told me I’m a big priority in my class,” Delaney said. “They think that I can do something really special for them. I can really be a big player for their program early on because they are graduating players, and they need a big class in my class.” Delaney has seen Luke handle his guys both in a practice and in a game. He likes what he’s seen from the veteran coach. “He has a great combination of really fiery but at the same time real technical,” Delaney said. “He’ll get on you if you do something wrong, but at the same time, he’ll root for you so much when you do something right. He’ll tell you technique on how to fix it when you did something wrong, if your eyes are in the wrong spot, how to fix that, not just to fix that.” Watching Clemson tackles Tristan Leigh and Blake Miller work last Saturday against a very talented Stanford defensive front, and helping the offensive line hold the Cardinal to one sack, Delaney said he saw many good things that he can associate with Luke and his ability to develop his players. “I was watching Tristan for a lot of the night to see how he moves, and the right tackle as well. I feel like if they are both moving that well and moving that well, then I can definitely see myself growing into a program like that,” Delaney said. “They are definitely in my top list of schools. I don’t doubt that at all. I love the program, and it’s close to home. It’s just a great culture. They say I’m a great fit for them and they are definitely a great fit for me.” Delaney said since this last visit to Clemson was kind of a last minute thing, and he plans to return for the Louisville game. This Saturday he will be at South Carolina for the Ole Miss game. He also plans to attend the Alabama at Tennessee game, a game at NC State and possibly the Michigan-Michigan State game. This season he has also been to a game at Tennessee and was in Charlotte to watch the Vols play NC State. Delaney said he wants to take his official visits next summer before making his decision.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now