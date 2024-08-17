Alabama QB Brock Bradley breaks down what stands out about new Clemson offer

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Clemson’s 2026 offer list has taken quite a turn. Three-star quarterback Brock Bradley of Birmingham (AL) Spain Park recently announced that he has received an offer from Clemson University. Previously, Clemson offered two quarterbacks, Tait Reynolds and Brady Hart, after Dabo Swinney’s High school camp in June. With Hart committing to Michigan, all eyes were on Reynolds’ next move, and he ended up committing to Clemson in July. With the Tigers usually only taking one quarterback pledge within their overall classes, the offer to Bradley was an interesting twist on Clemson’s usual formula. “They told me they were going to take two in this class,” Bradley said. “With the way college football is changing, they are trying to adjust to that and have enough guys to win football games.” So far, the signal-caller has received offers from Clemson, West Virginia, Texas A&M, and several others. Bradley has been in contact with Clemson since June 4th and expected an offer to be extended by the Tigers. Bradley, who also attended Swinney’s camp in June, was impressed with how he and Garrett Riley coach the position. “The way that Dabo (Swinney) and Coach Riley coached me stood out,” Bradley said. “They both have a great reputation for developing quarterbacks, and you can see that in how they coach. I had a really great time being coached by them.” The junior’s name is a relatively new one on the scene, and he believes his leadership on and off the field is something he is proud of when fans get to know him and his game. “I feel like I’m a leader,” Bradley said. “First one in and last one out mentality. I feel very confident about distributing the ball to my playmakers. I do a good job of managing the game.” Bradley and Spain Park open their season on August 23rd against Sparkman, hoping to kick off the year in the right way. Spain Park finished the 2023 season 7-3 and 4-3 in region play. The young quarterback has been “itching” to get back out onto the field and back in the bright lights of high school football. After a summer full of visits, camps, and offers, Bradley is ready to return to a spot where the feeling of Friday Night Lights is unmatched. “It is a special feeling,” Bradley said. “You get a rush of excitement when you step onto that field, and that’s something I’ve always felt since I was a little kid.”

