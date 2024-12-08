Adam Randall's career moment helps send Clemson to the CFP

CHARLOTTE - Never lost the faith. In many ways, Adam Randall’s Clemson journey has mirrored the Tigers’ season. There were plenty of ups and plenty of downs. Randall stood in the SMU end zone with one bit of instruction from Dabo Swinney: “We are not fair catching this.” He would listen intently and put quite the spring in his step. He raced all the way to the 45-yard line, giving Clemson some room to operate.

Cade Klubnik hit Antonio Williams for a first down, and Nolan Hauser took care of the rest with a 56-yard field goal at the buzzer.

Now, the Tigers are going back to the College Football Playoff. There was almost a moment where it seemed SMU was destined to snatch victory away from Clemson, tying things up with under a minute to play to send it to overtime.

Much like the ups and downs of the season, the second half was full of them.

Clemson led 24-7 entering the half, feeling very comfortable about its chances to close things out.

The second half told a different story, and it was the Tigers’ worst nightmare.

Mirroring the chaos of the 2024 season, 14 seconds stood in the way of overtime and potential collapse.

Randall had different plans.

His journey at Clemson, has certainly not panned out as he envisioned. Randall has battled injuries, and sits in a crowded rotation at wide receiver with the emergence of T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco.

Much like his team did in the second half, he kept the faith.

“Coach Swinney says tough people win in the end,” Randall said. “We made the most of it tonight.”

“My journey hasn’t been smooth at all,” Randall said. “Just having a moment like that is special. Coach Swinney gave me the opportunity to return it, and we made the most of it.”

Now, the Tigers have an opportunity to make the most of their Playoff bid, awaiting their confirmation Sunday at noon.

Like Randall, the road to get to this moment wasn’t a smooth path.

As the team watched Randall set up the game-winning kick, they kept the faith things would pan out their way.

For the Tiger wideout, that faith has finally been rewarded.

Forever cemented in Clemson History.



