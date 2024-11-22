A Tigers' six-year run will be honored on Senior Day

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON—After six years at Clemson, punter Aidan Swanson is nearing the end of his journey with only two regular-season games left as a Tiger. This coming Saturday, when Clemson plays The Citadel (3:30 p.m. / The CW), marks Senior Day, which will surely be an emotional day for Swanson and the rest of Clemson’s seniors. “Six years (have) gone by so fast. I’m just really looking forward to it, enjoying the moment and getting a win for the team,” Swanson said. “I think it’s just the memories, the relationships I’ve made with coaches, players, support staff. I think that’s what it really means, and that’s what Clemson’s all about.” In Swanson’s final year, he had the opportunity to work with specialist coach Ryan Allen, who played in the NFL for eight years, including winning three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. Having Allen work with Swanson has improved his knowledge about the various kinds of punts, specifically his corner punts. “(Allen)’s helped me a lot with technique and different punts that (I can) use that I didn’t even know (and) in certain situations that I should use. So, I think he’s been a big part in that for sure,” Swanson said. “It feels good (to) help the team out whatever way I can. I think it’s a big part of the game as well, especially those kinds of games we’ve had the past two weeks. We’re not scoring as many points, but I’m helping out the defense (and) helping out the offense with field position, giving them the best chance to succeed.” In the final away game of his collegiate career, Swanson tied a career-high number of punts with eight. The last time he had that many punts was in 2022, when the Tigers lost to the Gamecocks to finish out the regular season. He averaged 42.4 yards per punt, which is quite impressive given the weather conditions in that game. It also shows how his consistency as a kicker has improved. “Last week, I had two punts where I was in the territory where I do that end over end punt to try to get a backspin on it. But, the ball wasn’t flying as well. It was cold out. So, I just went to normal punting, and it worked out. I had that one, I think it was right before half, inside the ten and then another one inside the eight. I think that was the 51-yarder one. So, I was just really feeling it out depending on weather situation or whatnot,” Swanson said. “Consistency’s gotten a lot better. I think approach towards practice and games. “I remember my first spring practice when I first got here, I’m shaking back there for punting reps and now I’m calm and collected, no worries. So, it’s been a long process. But, it’s gone well.”

