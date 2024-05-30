4-star OL target Max Buchanan on campus for big recruiting weekend

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of Clemson’s top offensive line targets is in town this weekend. OG Max Buchanan (6-4 296) of Sanford, FL got a jump on his official visit schedule with a late April trip to Ole Miss and a mid-May stop at UCF. He will begin his June official visit schedule this weekend at Clemson. Florida State, Miami and Penn State will follow. Buchanan is being targeted by head coach Dabo Swinney and offensive line coach Matt Luke. He visited last summer and was back for the Notre Dame game last season, so he already has a good feel about the Clemson program. “I like everything about them,” Buchanan said. “The way they run their program and how they treat their treat their players, everything about it is amazing. Dabo is a great coach. He’s very heavily into morals, and I love that about him. Coach Luke has sent guys to the league, and not only that, he’s recruited some tough guys throughout the years.” Buchanan said the game day experience last November really opened his eyes about the world of football around Clemson. “It was amazing. It was when the Clemson Tigers beat Notre Dame, so it made Dabo Swinney the winningest head coach at Clemson,” Buchanan said. “It was an amazing atmosphere, not only a big game but in the locker room.” Buchanan and Luke will have several deep discussions this weekend about how he would fit in on the Clemson offensive line. Luke has already spelled out for him what he likes about him as a lineman. “He loves my physicality in the game. He always says that to me everytime I see him,” Buchanan said. “He sees me as a guard right now. He’s shown that he can play freshmen, so I’m not too worried about not playing early.” As he goes about the business of the official visits, Buchanan said there are some key points he’ll be considering at each school, and from those checked boxes he’ll make his decision sometime in early August after he and his family return from vacation in July. “Definitely community of the school and how they interact with me and how welcoming they are,” Buchanan said. “At the same time, how I mesh with the players that are already there. I’m going to be spending a lot of time with them, so I need to mesh well with the players.” Going into this weekend’s visit with Clemson, where are the Tigers fitting in with Buchanan and his recruitment? “I would say they are definitely high on my board,” he said. “I love everything about Clemson.”

