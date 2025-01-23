4-star Ohio lineman has Clemson in top three following Matt Luke visit

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

When it comes to this top Ohio lineman, Clemson’s stock continues to rise. It has been quite some time since Adam Guthrie of Washington Court House (OH) Miami Trace has been to the Upstate. That hasn’t stopped the program from putting itself in great standing for Guthrie’s services. Back in September, the junior tackle visited Clemson for a matchup with NC State, and he told TigerNet following the trip that he was blown away by the atmosphere. Within that same visit, Dabo Swinney extended an offer to the Miami Trace product, capping off an incredibly successful trip for both Guthrie and the Tigers. So, months later, how has Clemson continued to build on that September momentum? Enough to be in Guthrie’s top three schools. Recently, Matt Luke has been busy on the recruiting trail, building a vision for the future of Clemson’s offensive line. That trip took Luke to Ohio to see Guthrie not just for a home visit, but to see the tackle on the court. Guthrie is a two-sport athlete who utilizes his 6-7 frame, and 285-pound stature to find great success on the hardwood, and Luke was a witness to a top target’s athletic prowess. He said that the visit with Luke was “great” as the Tigers’ offensive line coach continues to make important steps with his time on the recruiting trail. As the Tigers gear up for a 2025 season with a plethora of added expectations, that type of attention is important to the Ohio lineman. Coupled with a strong relationship, culture, and success in big games, Clemson has begun to check enough boxes to justify the ranking and slot into his top three. As the spring begins to creep into the calendar, Guthrie plans to take a few visits in the spring, and won’t have any official final list announced as he draws closer to a decision. He hopes to return to Clemson in the spring, pending that there is no conflict with his basketball season. In September, Guthrie knew that the Tigers were a true contender for his services, and Clemson’s consistency has kept that foundation incredibly sturdy. Appreciate you coming out to my game last night @CoachMattLuke Go Tigers🐅 pic.twitter.com/Y5mXN7zkRU — Adam Guthrie (@AdamGuthrie21) January 18, 2025

