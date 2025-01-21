2026 prospects react to Clemson hiring Tom Allen

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Tom Allen’s been in Clemson for just about a week. His impact continues to exceed the short time he’s spent on campus. Across the country, the news of his move from Penn State to join Dabo Swinney’s staff following a CFP Semifinal exit was seen as a big win for the Tigers. Talking heads have delivered their thoughts, but what impact has this had on the program's future? TigerNet has contacted several prospects, including one commit locked in for the class of 2026, to gauge their reaction to the hire. LB Storm Miller - Strongsville (OH) Strongsville “What a hire,” Miller said. “Can't wait to meet Coach! He is super well respected, and I think he will fit in super well with the culture that Coach Swinney has embedded into Clemson!” Miller’s connection to Clemson stems from his older brother, Blake Miller, who guides his younger sibling through his recruitment. He will also spend a full year with Allen, having declared his intention to return in 2025. As the younger Miller continues weighing his options, this hire appears to be a positive. DB Samari Matthews - Cornelius (NC) Williams Amos Hough “I believe the hire was a good move for Clemson,” Matthews said. “Coach Allen has had success at Penn State, and I fully expect the same in Death Valley. It’s always good to bring a fresh face in for a new start, especially someone of his caliber. I believe he will bring the old feel of elite defense to Clemson.” Matthews’ reaction came with sizable expectations for the Tigers’ defense in 2025. The four-star cornerback has Clemson in his top eight, making Swinney’s program one of his top priorities. The hire certainly has his attention. The relationship with Mike Reed has been a standout for the young defensive back, and if Allen’s first year in Clemson proves successful, it could be enough to cement a massive pledge for this upcoming class. DE Dre Quinn - Norcross (GA) Greater Atlanta Christian “I was hyped that they got one of the best defensive coordinators in the game,” Quinn said. “I’m excited to see what Clemson has in store for next year and future years.” We wrote about Quinn’s visit with Dabo Swinney and members of the defense staff this past weekend, but one standout was his enthusiasm toward Allen’s move to Clemson. Quinn hasn’t released a list of his top contenders, but the Tigers have continued to stand out, especially with their efforts as of late. He hopes that list will come in the spring. DB Shavar Young - Knoxville (TN) Webb School “I’m excited to build a relationship with him,” Young said. “I’ve heard great things about him.” While the Tigers have already secured Young’s pledge for 2026, the Allen move is a positive sign for the Tiger pledge. Young committed to Clemson in early August, but sometimes a coordinator or staff change can have dramatic consequences. It looks like the only outcome of this move makes the future Tiger more excited to get to campus.

