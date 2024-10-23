2025 in-state LB Josh Smith gaining interest from Clemson

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Sometimes, all it takes is one video clip. For Josh Smith of Irmo (SC) Dutch Fork, that’s how he popped on Clemson’s radar. Irmo’s coaches sent his tape to Wes Goodwin and the Tigers. From there, the rest is history. The three-star linebacker currently has offers from South Carolina, North Carolina State, and many other programs. Smith recently transitioned to playing linebacker and got to talk with Goodwin about what fascinates the Clemson coordinator about his game. “I just got moved to the linebacker position, and something that you don't see often or you don't see at all really is that change of direction,” Smith said. “When you get moved into the box, like getting downhill and playing that foot and moving something, you don't see a whole lot.” Smith’s downhill play is impressing Clemson, while his stock with the Tigers continues to move up. The Dutch Fork product visited the Upstate for Clemson’s win over Virginia, taking in a gameday atmosphere as the Tigers chase the playoffs. “It was pretty cool,” Smith said. “It was actually a lot louder than I thought it would be. It was pretty packed out. I don't know if Virginia was a big game or something, but it was pretty packed out for it to be a noon game as well.” Much like Smith’s expectations of a Clemson gameday were positively exceeded, so has the relationship between the junior and the program. Goodwin and Smith got to have a conversation during his visit, and Clemson plans to stay in touch. The time between now and the early signing period of December 4th is short, but the Tigers plan to utilize that stretch to make their plans known. Smith has seen Dutch Fork alums Jarvis Green and Antonio Williams head to Clemson and has talked to Green about that experience. He’s heard it from people who have lived it. The experience within the roster is real and like a family. Smith knows that getting an offer from the Tigers would mean a lot. “It would mean a lot, honestly,” Smith said. “I have two former teammates that go to Clemson. They love it up there. And from what I've seen, just the players and everything in the locker room, the camaraderie, everybody enjoys it. It seems it's real. It's like a family.”

