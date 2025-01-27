Will Shipley on his first NFL touchdown: "It's just a dream come true"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Philadelphia Eagles rookie running back Will Shipley delivered an impressive performance in the Eagles' dominant 55-23 NFC Championship victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Shipley had a rushing touchdown and a forced fumble, making a huge impact in the blowout win. "It's just a dream come true,” Will Shipley said on his first NFL score. “And to do it in the NFC Championship with just my teammates and guys that I love, and you know, you see Saquon (Barkley) right there, come grab me and celebrate. Shipley shared how special it was to have family and friends in attendance. "That’s someone that I look up to, someone that has taken me under his wing since I got drafted to this organization and just couldn’t be more thankful, couldn’t be more blessed. Just to be able to share that with my teammates and my coaches, my friends and family who were able to come and watch the game is a special moment. One that I’ll remember for the rest of my life." Shipley also praised Barkley’s leadership during his rookie season. "Yea, that’s just who he is, you know," Shipley said about Barkley. "He exceeds his reputation. And I’ve just been so lucky to spend pretty much every day with him this year,” Will Shipley said. “And just the year that he’s had, being able to witness that, he sets the standard for our team. He sets the standard for the running back room. Shipley said that Barkley motivates everyone around him. "He’s just a guy that you wanna go out there and play your butt off for. So yeah, he’s a great leader and a great role model on and off the football field. And couldn’t be more thankful to have him by my side throughout my first year.” Pictured below is the full list of players since 2000 to record both a rushing touchdown and a forced fumble in an NFL playoff game: pic.twitter.com/PIUQzCO58m — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) January 27, 2025

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now